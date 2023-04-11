Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer suffered its first defeat of the season Monday against Grand Island Northwest at Wilderness Park in Columbus.

The Shamrocks conceded goals in the 17th and 79th minutes while struggling to finish their chances in a 2-0 loss.

"It's just disappointing. We really didn't come out with an intensity that we're used to. We got out of our game," Shamrocks head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We started to play the boom ball stuff that we just aren't fast enough or good enough to do yet. It's just a disappointing day. We got to come back (tomorrow) with our heads held high and we'll see what team comes up."

Northwest sophomore Guadalupe Sanchez pounced on an open look in the middle of the box for the breakthrough goal. After fending off numerous Scotus set pieces, the Vikings clinched the win off a corner kick with a goal from sophomore Evie Keller.

The win snapped the Shamrocks' seven-game winning streak to open the season. Scotus was 7-1 entering Tuesday's game at Kearney Catholic with its next game Monday against Class A Millard North in the final home game of the regular season.

"You got to come to play every game. It's not just we beat them last year and we're going to expect to beat them this year. It's a rude awakening," Brezenski said. "You got to learn the hard way and this is a great learning experience. We got to take away the positives and keep building."

Last week, the Shamrocks picked up three wins in four days. Izzie Kadavy and Lacie Hartman combined for all four goals in a shutout win over Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic.

Hartman opened the scoring in the 20th minute with Kadavy doubling the advantage 10 minutes later on a rebound off the post. Both players scored once more in the second half.

"We struggled a little bit in the first half. Didn't come out with much intensity," Hartman said. "Picked it up shortly after that. I think we worked really well together as a team, playing as a team and finding those scoring opportunities."

Hartman improved her season goal tally to three goals. It was the senior's first goal since the season opener on March 21 against Lakeview.

"Definitely think I've grown since the first couple games and just confidence-wise too, knowing that I know what I'm supposed to be doing and just getting more confidence and I can do it sort of thing," Hartman said. "Definitely learned a lot of things since the beginning of the season."

On April 4, the Shamrocks defeated Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3-0 on goals from Kadavy, Larkyn Mahoney and Libbie Brezenski. One day earlier, Scotus shut out Bennington 2-0 on goals from Kadavy and Mia Fehringer.

Through Monday's games, Kadavy's tied for third in the state with 10 goals. She is one of four players with double-digit goals.