Kadavy scores four goals in back-to-back Scotus wins

Aquinas Catholic freshman Izzie Kadavy had her biggest impact yet for Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer when she notched four total goals in back-to-back games as the Shamrocks won three in a row last week and improve to 4-2.

Kadavy had the one goal Thursday at Blair in the second half of a 1-0 win over the Bears. She was one of two on the roster, Emma Brezenski the other, who put together a hat trick Friday in an 8-0 drubbing of Lakeview. Kadavy scored all three of hers in a row, otherwise known as a natural hat trick. Scotus won earlier in the week on March 28 at Omaha Concordia 3-2.

Kadavy now has five goals on the season and is second on the team behind Brezenski with eight.

"She knows what she's doing. She's played a lot of soccer. She didn't have a great touch the first couple of games, but we've really been practicing that and not to let the other girls push her off the ball," coach Kristie Brezenski said after the win over Blair. "We told her to go in there and go hit some people today, and she was really tough."

Kadavy notched the only goal on what initially looked like a desperate attempt simply to get a shot off. When the ball arrived from Brezenski she had space, but only a foot or two from a collapsing back line that sent all four Blair defenders on her position.

She settled down a bouncing pass with her left foot, went to her left to create an angle around the defense, turned the corner and let it fly. The keeper had come off her line when it looked like Kadavy might beat the defense for a wide-open chance and was caught moving the wrong direction.

Kadavy had the goal, but credit for the victory was shared by all, coach Brezenski said. Blair was content to mostly send long passes up the field whether by through ball or over the top. The defense, especially senior Kate Maguire, gobbled up all of those loose balls and sent them away from danger.

There were a few shots from distance that had goalkeeper Weber diving for a save, but Blair never sustained anything in the attacking zone. Weber made a save in a one-on-one situation just moments later and preserved the lead.

The following evening up at Central Community College-Columbus against Lakeview, Kadavy put together her first multi-goal game and added to her stats against the Lady Vikes. She had a goal in the 4-0 season-opening win against Lakeview, but both she, and the Shamrocks overall, were much more efficient and consistent than just about two weeks earlier.

"It's a huge confidence builder. We talked about whether we were going to stay strong and get better or get comfortable and fall back, 'Where do you guys want to be in the next couple of weeks,'" coach Brezenski asked her team prior to the match. "The ones that really want to step up are stepping up and demanding that the rest to meet expectations.

"We had a couple nice runs and some nice connections. It was a full performance."

Scotus had four goals in both halves and only needed 17 seconds to create the first.

The Shamrocks headed into the fourth week of the season with a slate that included Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on Tuesday at home, at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday then in Sioux City on Saturday for a tournament against Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Van Meter.

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central knocked Scotus out of state last season in a shootout.

"The midfield is starting to get it; they're starting to keep their shape and look for our target players up top and make great passes," coach Brezenski said. "Kate (Maguire), in the back, and (goalkeeper) Faith (Weber) are staring to make steps and improve. We've just got to get the rest of our back line on board and really be tough for Tuesday."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

