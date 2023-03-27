Izzie Kadavy scored a hat trick for the Shamrocks in the first game of the spring girls soccer season. The Aquinas Catholic sophomore scored goals in the 39th, 56th and 62nd minutes on March 21 helping Scotus defeat Lakeview 10-0 at Wilderness Park in Columbus.

"It's always fun to get out for the first time after three weeks of practice. It was a great stepping stone," Scotus head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We got to see a lot of the things we need to work on and what we're doing OK with and just what we need to do to build to get better for the next couple games."

On Friday, the sophomore also assisted one of senior Libbie Brezenski's three goals as the Shamrocks defeated Elkhorn 3-0 in a matchup of Lincoln Journal Star ranked teams.

In the Lakeview match, senior Lacie Hartman joined the scoresheet with a game-ending goal in the 80th minute. Emma Brezenski joined Kadavy with a hat trick and Libbie scored a brace. Ava Ricket also scored a goal for Scotus.

"They're doing what they're supposed to be doing. We need them to get in there and score for us," Kristie said. "We left a couple opportunities out there on the field, but those will come. It's just getting to know where they are on the field and where they need to convert. It's there. It just needs to come."

The Shamrocks improved to 2-0 on the season.

Monday's game against Omaha Concordia was postponed. They'll take the pitch next on Friday in the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson tournament. Scotus will play two Iowa schools in Tri-Center and Treynor.