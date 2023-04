David City freshman Kambri Andel led the Scouts track and field team with three silver medals at the Wayne Invite on April 4.

The freshman finished the day as the runner-up in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and the long jump as the Scout girls placed fifth in the final team standings.

Andel sprinted to a time of 13.58 seconds in the 100 finals, finishing behind Wakefield's Jordan Metzler by 0.38 seconds. The freshman crossed the finish in the 200 at 29.75 seconds with Lakeview's Blake Barcel claiming gold with a time of 28.1 seconds.

In the long jump, Andel recorded a mark of 15 feet, 4.5 inches. Boone Central's Claire Primrose won gold by 0.5 feet.

Reese Svoboda took home two medals. The sophomore won bronze in the triple jump with a mark 40-0.5. On the track, Svoboda placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 54.61 seconds.

Hailey Glodowski earned bronze in the 3200 with a time of 13 minutes, 50.8 seconds. The boys 400 relay team of Svoboda, Caden Denker, Braxten Osantowski and Brock Dubbs secured bronze clocking in at 47.54 seconds. Pierce won the race at 46.22 seconds.

Along with his bronze medal, Dubbs earned a fourth-place medal in the 100 with a time of 12.17 seconds.

Ava Daro and Meagan Jahde placed fifth in the 100 hurdles and 400, respectively. Daro hurdled to a time of 18.71 seconds while Jahde completed one lap around the track in 1:05.03.

Addison Rands medaled in the 800 with a time of 2:49.66, good for fifth. Addison Kuhlman posted the fifth-best triple jump 30-1.5 and Grace Eickmeier threw the disc the fifth-farthest with a distance of 94-6.

Jahde, Kamryn Behrns, Rands and Andel competed in the 1600 relay and place fifth with a time of 4:42.12. Braxten Osantowski rounded out the David City medalists with a sixth-place 300 hurdles time of 45.41 seconds.

The David City boys finished the meet in sixth place with 21 points.

Aquinas Invite

Cohen paced the David City track team at the Aquinas Catholic Invite on April 3. He won the triple jump, finished as the runner-up in the 110 hurdles and placed fourth in the 300 hurdles.

The freshman leaped to a triple jump distance of 39-8, winning by 3 inches over Clarkson/Leigh's Trey Steffensmeier.

In the 110 hurdles, Cohen clocked in at 17.07 seconds finishing 0.68 seconds behind Aquinas' Lucas Sellers. Cohen's 300 hurdles time was 47.96 seconds.

Ethan Buresh-Marick took home a pair of medals, placing third in the high jump with a mark of 5-6 and sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:01.4. Mason Lowe sprinted to a bronze medal in the 100 with a time of 12.08 seconds.

Hannah Gangwish collected two medals in the 400 and 800. She placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:13.13 to go with a fifth-place 800 time of 3:01.48.

Angel Carias, Cally Schmid and Brittin Valentine took home fourth place in their respective individual events. Carias medaled in the 1600 with a time of 5:52.67. Schmid cleared the high jump bar at 4-2 and Valentine vaulted to a height of 9 feet.

Anthony Schrader placed sixth in the 100 with a time of 12.34 seconds and fifth in the 200 at 25.74 seconds. Daren Vodicka took home medals in both hurdle events, placing sixth in both races. The freshman's 110 time was 19.84 seconds and his 300 time was 49.2 seconds.

David City competed in Tuesday's Milford Invite. The Scouts return to the track on Saturday at the Wisner-Pilger Invite.