SCHUYLER - David City senior Keaton Kloke extended his strong start to the season Thursday at the Schuyler Invite, earning his second medal in as many meets.

Kloke raced to a 10th-place finish posting a time of 19 minutes, 48.1 seconds. It's the second straight year Kloke reached the medal stand at Schuyler.

"It went pretty good," Kloke said. "Started off really strong and then after the two fields, I slowed down a bit but finished strong."

Kloke shaved off seven seconds from last year's time. For the second straight year, Kloke collected medals in the first two meets of the season. On Aug. 24, the senior placed sixth at the East Butler Invite.

"I've been trying not to get out too strong so I lose it in the end," Kloke said. "I think I need to slow down just a little bit, but as long as I'm trying to run hard that's all that matters."

In his final cross country season, Kloke is looking to become the first David City runner to qualify for the state meet since Melvin Hernandez ran in Kearney in 2016.

"I definitely gained a lot of confidence from the start. I started thinking that I was going to get dead last and now I'm working towards the front," Kloke said. "It's definitely built confidence that I've been trying to run with these top runners and it's been helping a lot. I'm going to try to place at every meet that I run at and hopefully qualify for state."

Brayden Johnson was the next David City boy to cross the finish line. The senior placed 18th with a time of 20:23.16. Alex Thoendel and Neil Olson ended the race in 21st and 25th, respectively. Thoendel's time was 20:34.87 and Olson clocked in at 20:54.94.

In the girls race, Brylee Wiedel just missed out on her first medal. Wiedel crossed the line in 17th at 25:27.22. Jaelyn Dvorak finished two spots back of Wiedel with a mark of 26:01.29.

Hannah Gangwish posted a time of 27:25.01, good for 28th. Rylee Thoendel crossed the line in 31:03.21.

David City's next meet is Thursday at the Arlington Invite at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Aquinas Catholic

The Monarchs traveled to Concordia University in Seward for the Charlie Thorell Invite.

In a meet largely comprised of Class A and B schools, Aquinas Catholic senior Gianna Frasher collected a medal in her first meet of the season. Frasher finished the race in 13th with a time of 20:43.71.

Miriam Frasher posted the 18th-fastest time at 21:04.87 in a race featuring 94 runners. Lydia Meysenburg clocked in at 22:43.33. Katie Burwell crossed the line in 25:58.49 and Sydney Hartman ended the race with a mark of 28:12.55 as the Monarchs placed first in the Class C/D division.

Finley Zook, Timothy Duke and Ryan Hein ran in the boys race for Aquinas Catholic. Zook finished in 68th with a time of 20:02.11. Duke finished two spots behind him with a time of 20:16.7. Hein ended the race in 22:47.45.

Aquinas will run in the Fremont Bergan Invite on Thursday at Camp Calvin Crest.

East Butler

Tigers senior Reese Kozisek collected her second medal of the season as she finished Thursday's Wisner-Pilger Invite in 13th place with a time of 25:11.6.

Malorie Spatz finished the girls race in 27:29 for 39th. Nevayla Hilton clocked in 27:32.8 as she placed 42nd.

Chance Rohda led the East Butler boys with the 39th-fastest time of 22:21.3. Henry Weverka and Isaiah Coufal placed 46th and 47th, respectively. Weverka's time was 23:03 and Coufal posted a mark of 23:04.7.

East Butler will join Aquinas at the Fremont Bergan Invite on Thursday.