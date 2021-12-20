Kocian, Bohac win gold at Wahoo

Reece Kocian and Lane Bohac earned gold medals for the second tournament this season, three others won medals and East Butler wrestling was fourth out of 16 teams on Saturday at Wahoo.

Like the Tigers' two other tournaments this season, only larger teams with a larger lineup finished ahead in the standings. Aquinas Catholic, Omaha Westside and Lincoln Pius X were first, second and third. East Butler was fourth.

Joining Kocian and Bohac on the medal stand was Trevin Brecka with a bronze medal and Kale Glasshoff and Brayden Brecka in fourth.

Kocian wrestled in his second title match of the season and won the 113-pound division over Trent Mefford of Aquinas by pin in just 18 seconds. None of his three matches lasted longer than a minute. Kocian won in the first round in 30 seconds and in the semis in 49 seconds.

Bohac (120 pounds) remained perfect on the season and improved to 12-0 with wins that included two pins and a 2-0 decision against Zander Kavan of Aquinas. Bohac scored a takedown 43 seconds into the first period and held off Kavan the rest of the way.

Trevin Brecka (160) lost 8-5 in the quarterfinals to Matthew Zitek of Plattsmouth then won 5-2, scored an escape for the win in overtime in the consolation semifinals and beat Treyton Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood 8-5 for third.

Kale Glasshoff (106) lost all three matches but earned a fourth-place medal. Brayden Brecka (132) won three of five matches.

