Kocian wins gold at conference

East Butler track and field runner Camryn Kocian rose to the top of the podium in the 100-meter dash and led all Tiger athletes at the Crossroads Conference Championship May 1 at Osceola.

Kocian took first place in the event with a time of 13.05 seconds. She and the Tiger girls were eighth overall while the boys were sixth in the standings.

“We had a good conference meet,” East Butler coach Dale Nielsen said. “Camryn ran very well and won the 100."

Kocian later finished as the runner-up in the 200 in 27 seconds. In the 100 hurdles, Allie Rigatuso took a silver on a time of 16.63 seconds. When she hit the line at 51.90 in the 300 hurdles, Rigatuso took home bronze.

Sierra Rhynalds finished fourth in the shot put (31-10.50). Carynn Bongers placed sixth in the same event (30-7.25).

The 400 relay team finished third (54.45). The 1600 relay then ended up in fifth (4:47.43).

Tristan Rezac was the runner-up in the boys shot put with a distance of 48 feet, 7 inches.

Alex Pierce received a bronze medal in the 400-meter run with a time of 53.39. He later took fourth in the long jump (18-11.75). Pierce also finished in fifth place in the 200 (23.60).