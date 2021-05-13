Kocian wins gold at conference

East Butler track and field runner Camryn Kocian rose to the top of the podium in the 100-meter dash and led all Tiger athletes at the Crossroads Conference Championship May 1 at Osceola.
Kocian took first place in the event with a time of 13.05 seconds. She and the Tiger girls were eighth overall while the boys were sixth in the standings.
“We had a good conference meet,” East Butler coach Dale Nielsen said. “Camryn ran very well and won the 100."
Kocian later finished as the runner-up in the 200 in 27 seconds. In the 100 hurdles, Allie Rigatuso took a silver on a time of 16.63 seconds. When she hit the line at 51.90 in the 300 hurdles, Rigatuso took home bronze.
Sierra Rhynalds finished fourth in the shot put (31-10.50). Carynn Bongers placed sixth in the same event (30-7.25).
The 400 relay team finished third (54.45). The 1600 relay then ended up in fifth (4:47.43).
Tristan Rezac was the runner-up in the boys shot put with a distance of 48 feet, 7 inches.
Alex Pierce received a bronze medal in the 400-meter run with a time of 53.39. He later took fourth in the long jump (18-11.75). Pierce also finished in fifth place in the 200 (23.60).
The 1600 relay team finished fifth (4:00.96). Ryan Sullivan placed fifth in the triple jump (37-8.50).
In the 1600, Kyle Heise took sixth (5:35.00).
Nielsen praised Rezac for setting a personal record in the shot put and Rigatuso’s PRs in the hurdles. The coach also lauded Pierce in the 400.
Nielsen said the athletes did it all, once again, in unfavorable weather, though this time it wasn't the cold that was the problem.
“All of this under less than ideal weather conditions with the wind and heat. Our kids had a lot of season bests and competed well,” he said.
East Butler was back at Osceola for the district meet on Wednesday. The top two finishers in each event plus the next six best from across the state qualify for the state meet. Pole vault and high jump qualifications include the first two plus any athlete that reaches the additional qualifier mark - an average of eighth place at state from the last three meets.
