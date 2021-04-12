Kocian wins gold at Malcolm

Camryn Kocian and Allie Rigatuos each earned doubled medals for the boys while Tristan Rezac won two pieces of hardware for the boys when East Butler track and field traveled to Malcolm on April 7.
Kocian won the lone gold medal on the day when she ran a time of 27.81 seconds in the 200-meter dash. She crossed the line in the 100 in 13.31 and was the silver medalist; just .01 behind Milford’s Sydney Stelling.
She and the Tiger girls won 11 total medals and scored 50.5 points for a fifth-place finish among a field of eight teams. Host Malcolm won the girls trophy with 115.5 points, 6 and ½ ahead of Centennial.
The East Butler boys won seven medals and had 24 points. That put them in sixth. Wilber-Clatonia was the clear winner with 184 points compared to 118 for second place Malcolm.
Allie Rigatuso nearly joined Kocian on top the podium when she was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles. Her 100 hurdle run was .39 behind Emaree Harris, the winner from Raymond Central. She was .01 behind the runner-up in the 100.
Lanae Aerts took fourth in the 3200, Sierra Rhynalds was fifth in the shot put, Haley Klement was fifth in the high jump and also fifth in the 300 hurdles. The girls 400 relay were third and the 3200 relay was fifth. Names for girls and boys relays were unlisted.
Rezac made a best toss of 45 feet, 10 inches in the shot put and was second. Christian Schweitzer of Raymond Central won the event at 47-4. Rezac was sixth in the discus at 111-8.50.
Alex Pierce was fourth in the 100, and Ryan Sullivan took fourth in the triple jump.
The boys 1600 relay was fourth, 3200 relay fifth and 400 relay sixth.
