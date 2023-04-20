Camryn Kocian led the East Butler track and field team in the Yutan Invite on April 11, as she won the lone gold for the Tigers.

Overall, East Butler took home 16 medals on the day with the boys winning five and the girls adding 11.

For the East Butler girls, Kocian took first in the 100-meter dash completing the race in 12.74 seconds.

Kocian would also add a silver in the long jump as she recorded a mark of 15-11.50.

The Tiger girls would add two more silvers on the day as the 3200 relay team of Nevayla Hilton, Malorie Spatz, Rylie Biltoft and Reese Kozisek took third with a time of 11:27.04. Kozisek would add an individual silver in the 3200 with a time of 13:54.41.

Biltoft would claim fifth in the 3200 behind Kozisek with a time of 15:43.65.

Kozisek would also medal in the 1600 as she finished sixth with a time of 6:27.78.

East Butler would also claim a medal in the 400 relay as Megan Janak, Kocian, Hailey Klement and Maddie Marsh took sixth in 54.32 seconds.

Hailey would also take fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.75. She would also claim sixth in the high jump as she recorded a mark of 4-10.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Lindsay Prochaska took sixth as she completed the race in 18.87 seconds.

The final medal for the Tiger girls went to Sierra Rhynalds as she competed in the shot put event. In the shot put throw, Rhynalds recorded a mark of 31-02.75.

The East Butler boys were led by Ryan Sullivan and Alex Pierce as the two finished the day with two medals each.

For Sullivan, he claimed two fifth place finishes as competed in the long jump and triple jump. In the triple jump, Sullivan finished with a mark of 37-11.50 and he finished with a jump pf 19-01 in the long jump.

Pierce claimed second in the long jump as he passed Sullivan's mark with a jump of 20-03.50. Pierce would also help the team of Rocco Hageman, Reid Glasshoff and Anthony Sesemann take fifth in the 3200 relay.

The East Butler boys 3200 relay team finished with a time of 9:49.11.

East Butler's final medalist was Dylan Klement.

Dylan competed in the boys discus throw finishing with a toss of 110-00 to claim sixth.

The Tiger track and field team also competed in the Friend Invite on Tuesday (after print deadline), with their next meet scheduled for April 20, as East Butler competes in the Twin River Invite.