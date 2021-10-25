Kozisek closes in Kearney

East Butler sophomore Reese Kozisek also competed in the Class D girls championship.

She placed 64th with a time of 23:22.85, her second-fastest time this season, as she was the first Tiger to run in Kearney since 2018 when Amanda Aerts placed 23rd.

Kozisek described her experience competing at state.

"It feels pretty good," Kozisek said. "It would have been nice to get a better time, but it was a great experience."

Kozisek, who placed no lower than 20th in any meet during the season, said it was great way to finish her cross country season.

"It was a great cap off to the year. A lot of hard work went into it over the summer and into the season so it's a great reward."

Kozisek said the course featured a lot more hills than she expected. With this experience, she said it'll motivate her heading into next year's cross country season.

East Butler head coach Dale Nielsen said he was proud of what she achieved this season.

"She finished her season on a high note. I have been pleased all season with her hard work and improvement," Nielsen said. "This was an excellent way to start her cross country career and I look forward to next season with a nice group of returning young runners on the girls team."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

