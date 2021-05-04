 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kracl adds another tournament win, this time in a playoff
0 comments

Kracl adds another tournament win, this time in a playoff

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

David City senior Jordan Kracl has won tournament titles before. He already had two tournament gold medals to his credit when he took to the course on April 28 at Palmyra.

Kracl did it again but this time in a playoff. Kracl shot 37 on the front and 40 on the back, earning him a showdown with Milford's Isaac Yeackley for the title in the Gold Division. He eventually came out on top and topped a leaderboard that included teammate Ethan Zegers tying for second with a 78 and Keyan Helgoth finishing in 16th with an 89.

Those three put together a total score of 244 and finished three shots back of Yutan for the Gold Division title. Yutan's top three finished in fifth, sixth and seventh on with a round of 79 and two that totaled 81.

In the Silver Division, Kordell Abel shot 109, Elyse Poppe carded 112 and Cavan Navrkal and Chase Campell had a pair of 113s. The top three scores left the Scouts in 12th out of 15 in the team standings.

Reach the Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net

Jordan Kracl

Jordan Kracl
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Monarchs win gold at Track Fest
Sports

Monarchs win gold at Track Fest

  • Updated

Aquinas Catholic boys track and field produced several encouraging results and showed the potential for a state championship when the Monarchs…

Huskies win 7 golds at Twin River
Sports

Huskies win 7 golds at Twin River

  • Updated

Shelby Rising-City track and field athletes came away with seven gold medals and the Husky girls were runners-up on April 22 at the Twin River…

Brigham, Fjell top 10 at Friend
Sports

Brigham, Fjell top 10 at Friend

  • Updated

Shelby-Rising City golfers Grant Brigham and Carter Fjell put together 18-hole rounds under 100 and finished inside the top 10 at the Roy Horn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News