Kracl adds another tournament win, this time in a playoff

David City senior Jordan Kracl has won tournament titles before. He already had two tournament gold medals to his credit when he took to the course on April 28 at Palmyra.

Kracl did it again but this time in a playoff. Kracl shot 37 on the front and 40 on the back, earning him a showdown with Milford's Isaac Yeackley for the title in the Gold Division. He eventually came out on top and topped a leaderboard that included teammate Ethan Zegers tying for second with a 78 and Keyan Helgoth finishing in 16th with an 89.

Those three put together a total score of 244 and finished three shots back of Yutan for the Gold Division title. Yutan's top three finished in fifth, sixth and seventh on with a round of 79 and two that totaled 81.

In the Silver Division, Kordell Abel shot 109, Elyse Poppe carded 112 and Cavan Navrkal and Chase Campell had a pair of 113s. The top three scores left the Scouts in 12th out of 15 in the team standings.

