Kracl and Lakeview Seniors open 3-0

David City senior Jordan Kracl is back with the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors in Columbus. After helping the Juniors go 10-0 last season, Kracl and the Seniors are already 3-0.

The right-handed pitcher and infielder took his talents to Columbus last summer when David City decide not to sponsor a Legion team. Now that the decision has extended to another summer, Kracl couldn't turn down another opportunity to play with a team that had all the look of a state title contender without a state tournament in 2020.

Lakeview Seniors 3, Arlington 0: Bank of the Valley faced its toughest challenge of the season thus far on March 26 against an Arlington squad that has a varsity baseball team and that played in the district final.

Lakeview led 3-0 with a run in the first, two in the second and rode the pitching of Jacob Sjuts and Kolby Blaser the second of the way.

A two-out single followed by another two-out single and an error at second gave Lakeview a 1-0 lead in the first inning. An error at third with two down in the second then a fielder's choice by Kracl in the second both came around to score and made it 3-0.