Kracl and Lakeview Seniors open 3-0

David City senior Jordan Kracl is back with the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors in Columbus. After helping the Juniors go 10-0 last season, Kracl and the Seniors are already 3-0.
The right-handed pitcher and infielder took his talents to Columbus last summer when David City decide not to sponsor a Legion team. Now that the decision has extended to another summer, Kracl couldn't turn down another opportunity to play with a team that had all the look of a state title contender without a state tournament in 2020.
Lakeview Seniors 3, Arlington 0: Bank of the Valley faced its toughest challenge of the season thus far on March 26 against an Arlington squad that has a varsity baseball team and that played in the district final.
Lakeview led 3-0 with a run in the first, two in the second and rode the pitching of Jacob Sjuts and Kolby Blaser the second of the way.
A two-out single followed by another two-out single and an error at second gave Lakeview a 1-0 lead in the first inning. An error at third with two down in the second then a fielder's choice by Kracl in the second both came around to score and made it 3-0.
Lakeview Seniors 20, Schuyler 3: Lakeview took advantage of six Schuyler errors, five walks, four hit batters and two wild pitches while also creating 10 hits and four extra-base hits in Schuyler on May 25.
Lakeview led 8-0 after the fourth then exploded for 12 runs in the fifth. Kracl was 1 for 2 with a triple, three RBIs and was twice hit by a pitch.
Lakeview Seniors 15, Crofton 4: The Bank of the Valley Seniors scored six runs in the first inning of the first game of the year March 24 and never looked back. It was 11-0 after two innings before Crofton scored three in the third.
Kracl reached on an error in the first, doubled in a run in the third and singled and scored in the fourth.
