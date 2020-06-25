Kracl and Lavicky find summer home at Lakeview

Jordan Kracl and Krae Lavicky of David City seemed to be out of luck when their hometown announced it wouldn't have an American Legion baseball team this summer. But when an opportunity opened up with the Columbus/Lakeview Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds they found a new temporary home.
Lavicky and Kracl add depth to an already experienced roster and hope to be part of a winning formula for the Reds this year.
The two discovered the opportunity through Lavicky's father who knew head coach Travis Tessendorf.
"He contacted him about needing some kids to come out from David City and so we came over and played baseball," Lavicky said.
Kracl didn't expect to get an opportunity to play baseball this summer.
But, when the opportunity came around he knew he didn't want to let it pass by.
"I found out through the Lavickys and just wanted to play baseball," he said. "I figured, 'Why not come play here?'"
Kracl and Lavicky made the David City contingent in Columbus four this summer, adding to Michael Rerucha and Keegan Lavicky on the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors.
For two weeks it appeared none of the four would be on the diamond until Lakeview reached out. Kracl's primary sport is golf, and he had switched his mindset to spending his summer on the course.
"For me, it was kind of like, 'If I play I play, if I don't I don't," he said. "With golf, I figured I'd probably focus on that more. But, when someone asks you to come play for them you kind of feel like they want you to come play. You might as well come play for them."
Adding Kracl and Lavicky was an easy choice for Tessendorf. Not only does the duo add more weapons, but more importantly, both play at positions of need.
"The Lavicky kid is really a nice catcher," he said. "He'll start for us at catching. The Kracl kid too, if we have Cooper (Tessendorf) and (Jacob) Sjuts as 1 and 1A, he's probably 1B. He's a very good athlete. He'll play a lot of shortstop too.
"They added a lot of depth that we may be a little thin at their positions, and they bring a lot of experience too. They're seasoned players. Lavicky was going to be their starting catcher for Juniors and Seniors and Kracl was going to be their starting shortstop."
Joining a new team has its own set of challenges, but the two players said they're starting to fit in more with the team every day.
"It's kind of hard because you don't know these kids that well," Kracl said. "But, normally, once you play with them more and more you get more comfortable around them."
"(The hardest part) was talking to new kids," Kracl said.
There were some familiar faces through youth sports, but very few prior relationships.
"I recognized a few, but I didn't know anybody," Lavicky said.
David City has had a history of successful ball clubs recently. The Seniors won Class C state titles in 2017 and 2018. The Juniors won a state title in 2017.
An expectation of success is apparent in both Kracl and Lavicky. In their approach to practice, Tessendorf said there is a different attitude due to their experience with a winning program.
"They have a little bit of a swagger to them," he said. "'Hey, I'm not here just to play and participate. We're here to win.' They both have good leadership skills and have brought a lot to the table because they're part of winning programs."
Now Kracl and Lavicky will get a shot at Class B.
"Just looking on the schedule, the only team I really notice has been Central City," Lavicky said. "We kind of know what they do, but other than that we haven't seen most of these schools at all."
Kracl said that a lot of teams on the Reds schedule are from towns larger than David City. While that means a deeper talent pool to draw from, having the chance to play has Kracl and Lavicky grateful for the chance regardless of who is in the other dugout.
"We both love playing baseball," Lavicky said. "Without it, it's kind of like a wasted summer."
Kracl can't imagine June and July any differently.
"Summer is just not that fun," he said, "without being on the diamond."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
