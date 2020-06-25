Kracl and Lavicky find summer home at Lakeview

"For me, it was kind of like, 'If I play I play, if I don't I don't," he said. "With golf, I figured I'd probably focus on that more. But, when someone asks you to come play for them you kind of feel like they want you to come play. You might as well come play for them."

Adding Kracl and Lavicky was an easy choice for Tessendorf. Not only does the duo add more weapons, but more importantly, both play at positions of need.

"The Lavicky kid is really a nice catcher," he said. "He'll start for us at catching. The Kracl kid too, if we have Cooper (Tessendorf) and (Jacob) Sjuts as 1 and 1A, he's probably 1B. He's a very good athlete. He'll play a lot of shortstop too.

"They added a lot of depth that we may be a little thin at their positions, and they bring a lot of experience too. They're seasoned players. Lavicky was going to be their starting catcher for Juniors and Seniors and Kracl was going to be their starting shortstop."

Joining a new team has its own set of challenges, but the two players said they're starting to fit in more with the team every day.

"It's kind of hard because you don't know these kids that well," Kracl said. "But, normally, once you play with them more and more you get more comfortable around them."