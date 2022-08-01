Kracl and Lavicky reach state semifinals with Lakeview

BROKEN BOW - Jordan Kracl and Krae Lavicky have contributed to a pair of wins of the Platte Center Post #283 Lakeview Seniors at the 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior Playoffs at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow.

After losing the opener Saturday, Lakeview bounced back with wins Sunday and Monday against Valparaiso and Broken Bow to reach the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

Kracl is hitting 3 for 8 with one walk, one RBI, one run and one stolen base. He also pitched 3 and 1/3 innings on Saturday allowing three runs on three hits with one strikeout. Kracl was slated to start Tuesday's semifinal against Hickman.

Lavicky has started every game behind the plate. He's recorded one single and has scored two runs along. He's been key to moving runners over on sacrifice bunts during the first three games of the tournament.

If Platte Center defeats Hickman, it would advance to Wednesday's state tournament final where it would have to win two games to win the title.

"We're happy to be there. We're going to be the only high school team that doesn't have high school baseball. We'll be the smallest team out here, but that's a credit to our kids," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "For a bunch of farm kids from Lakeview ... we played club ball, but not having the repetitions of these teams, that tells you the talent level and the commitment these guys have to play this game. Really proud of them."

Lakeview 9, Broken 2 (Monday): Lakeview received production up and down the lineup, scoring in every inning as Jacob Sjuts threw a complete game.

Kracl hit 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. Cooper Tessendorf also recorded two hits as Adam Van Cleave and Eli Osten drove in two runs each. Sjuts allowed two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts on 80 pitches.

"Nice job by Krae (Lavicky) too. That's three days in a row with Krae back there behind the plate. It's hot and in the 80s out here," Tessendorf said. "It's a great job for him to battle too and blocked everything and didn't give up any extra bases."

Osten delivered an RBI single in the first to put Lakeview ahead 1-0. A solo home run and an RBI single in the second gave Broken Bow a 2-1 lead.

Lakeview immediately responded with two runs of its own on a single by Van Cleave, scoring Kracl and Lavicky. Kracl reached on an error and Lavicky singled and advanced to second on the throw home.

A Brenden Sloup RBI fielder's choice and a passed ball scored Turner Halvorsen to make it 5-2 in the third. In the fourth, Osten drove in Sam Kwapnioski on a ground out to third base and Halvorsen scored Kolby Blaser on a sac fly to increase the lead to five runs.

Cooper Tessendorf hit an RBI single to left field, scoring Van Cleave to make it 8-2 in the fifth. In the sixth, following a Halvorsen walk and stolen base, Kracl hit an RBI single to make it 9-2.

"Bottom of the lineup came through again. One time it's top of the order and one time it's the bottom of the order. (Today), it was Eli (Osten), Hooch (Halvorsen) and Jordy Kracl and Krae (Lavicky). They're not going to hit the ball out of the park necessarily, but they get runners on base, we move the runners."

Lakeview 9, Valparaiso 1 (Sunday): It was the power show Sunday as Lakeview mashed four home runs, including three from Kwapnioski, in a 9-1 win.

After only having three baserunners through three innings, Kwapnioski tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run. In the next inning, Van Cleave and Kwapnioski each hit two-run home runs to make it 5-1.

With the bases loaded in the sixth, Kwapnioski hit a walk-off grand slam to seal the run-rule win for Lakeview. Kracl drew a walk and Lavicky scored a run.

On the mound, Cooper Tessendorf pitched five innings allowing one run on four hits. He struck out six Valparaiso hitters and walked two on 93 pitches.

Waverly 8, Lakeview 5 (Saturday): Waverly jumped out to a four-run lead after two innings and it proved too be too big of a deficit to overcome for Lakeview in the opener.

After Sjuts allowed four runs on four hits in 1 and 1/3 innings, Kracl pitched the next 3 and 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits with one strikeout.

Kracl retired eight of the first nine hitters he faced in relief. The only baserunner to reach base came on an error in the third inning.

In the fifth, Kracl allowed a double and a single to set up a three-run home run by Waverly's Garrett Rine to increase its lead 7-0. Kracl retired the next two hitters before being relieved on the mound at 55 pitches.

Blaser hit a two-run single in the sixth to force the seventh innings. In the seventh, Kwapnioski cut the 8-2 deficit in half with a three-run home run. However, a fly out and a ground out sent Lakeview to the loser's bracket.