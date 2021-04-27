Kracl claims another tournament trophy

David City senior Jordan Kracl seems to have honed in his game midway through the boys high school golf season.

A week after claiming the tournament trophy at Clarkson/Leigh, Kracl finished atop another leaderboard at home on April 21. Kracl and teammate Keyan Helgoth were 1-2 as the Scouts brought home a runner-up finish.

Kracl shot a 76 on a front nine total of 37 to go with 39 on the back. His total of 8-over included eight pars and two birdies. Helgoth was one shot back on both the front and back.

Despite those two taking the top two spots, Yutan was one shot better and edged out David City 329-330.

Yutan was third, fifth and seventh in the top 10 with a 78, 80 and 81. Ethan Zegers was sixth overall with an 80, Simon Schindler came in with a 96 and Kordel Abel had round of 110.

The tournament featured 10 teams. Columbus Lakeview was a distant third with a team total of 350.

David City junior varsity scores included Chase Campbell shooting 102, Haden Forney carding 116, Tristan Schmit and Kendall Schindler finishing with 118s, Natalie Summers putting together a round of 119, Tre Daro scoring 120 and Brayden Johnson shooting 127.

