 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kracl claims another tournament trophy
0 comments

Kracl claims another tournament trophy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David City Golf

David City golf, left to right, coach Tom Van Winkle, Simon Schindler, Kordel Abel, Jordan Kracl, Keyan Helgoth and Ethan Zegers pose with their medals and trophy after the Scouts home invite on April 21.

David City senior Jordan Kracl seems to have honed in his game midway through the boys high school golf season.

A week after claiming the tournament trophy at Clarkson/Leigh, Kracl finished atop another leaderboard at home on April 21. Kracl and teammate Keyan Helgoth were 1-2 as the Scouts brought home a runner-up finish.

Kracl shot a 76 on a front nine total of 37 to go with 39 on the back. His total of 8-over included eight pars and two birdies. Helgoth was one shot back on both the front and back.

Despite those two taking the top two spots, Yutan was one shot better and edged out David City 329-330.

Yutan was third, fifth and seventh in the top 10 with a 78, 80 and 81. Ethan Zegers was sixth overall with an 80, Simon Schindler came in with a 96 and Kordel Abel had round of 110.

The tournament featured 10 teams. Columbus Lakeview was a distant third with a team total of 350.

David City junior varsity scores included Chase Campbell shooting 102, Haden Forney carding 116, Tristan Schmit and Kendall Schindler finishing with 118s, Natalie Summers putting together a round of 119, Tre Daro scoring 120 and Brayden Johnson shooting 127. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scout girls break 400 relay record
Sports

Scout girls break 400 relay record

  • Updated

David City’s Neely Behrns and her 400 relay teammates knew their potential to set a school record in the event. Yet, when they finally did, th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News