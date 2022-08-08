Kracl, Lavicky claim third place at state with Lakeview Seniors

BROKEN BOW - Jordan Kracl and Krae Lavicky claimed third place for the second straight year with the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors at the 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior Playoffs at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow.

Lakeview won its third consecutive elimination game on Aug. 2, defeating Hickman 15-6 behind a complete game pitching performance from Kracl and two RBIs from Lavicky. On Aug. 3, Platte Center lost 14-6 to Waverly in the championship round.

"Proud of the boys, especially for the seniors," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "We go from not having a program at all a few years ago to twice finishing third at state. It's been a privilege and a honor to coach these guys."

In six innings of work, Kracl allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He earned the win on the mound throwing 104 pitches, one under the pitch limit.

Lakeview and Hickman were tied 1-1 after two innings, but the Seniors exploded for seven runs. It tacked on two in the fifth and five in the sixth to seal the victory. Kracl hit 2 for 3 with two singles and Lavicky hit 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

"We knew it would be tough coming in. We just knew we had to stick to our game plan and just do what we do best," Kracl said.

Brenden Sloup drove in a run on a bases loaded walk in the second. In the third, Kolby Blaser hit an RBI single and Turner Halvorsen hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

Sloup and Lavicky hit back-to-back run-scoring singles, leading to three more runs. An error capped the seven-run third and extended the Bank of the Valley lead to 8-1.

Adam Van Cleave launched his second two-run home run of the state tournament in the fifth to put Lakeview ahead 10-2. Kracl needed one more out to end the game in the home half, but Hickman hit a grand slam to cut the deficit in half to 10-6.

A Hickman injury resulted it to finish the game with eight players. Lavicky hit an RBI sac fly, Van Cleave singled home a pair, Sam Kwapnioski singled home one and Blaser recorded an RBI single to make it 15-6.

Kracl didn't allow a hit in the second. He hit the first batter of the inning followed by back-to-back fly outs. An intentional walk led to an automatic out as the No. 4 hitter for Hickman was the player who got injured.

"Jordy Kracl did a tremendous job. That's a top-caliber team. They're well coached," Tessendorf said. "They got college athletes all over the place and for Jordy to hold them. So proud of these guys for the way they competed, battled, ran the bases well, saw pitches. Played our game."

In less than 24 hours, Lakeview was back on the diamond facing Waverly for a spot in the state championship game to follow later in the day.

After scoring the first run of the game, the Seniors surrendered 12 unanswered runs, including 11 in the second. Waverly scored a run in the third and a run in the fifth to advance to the title game.

Kracl hit 1 for 2 with a walk, RBI and run scored. Lavicky ended the day 1 for 2 at the plate.

Blaser's RBI sac fly in the first propelled Lakeview into the lead in the first inning. Waverly tied it in the home half on a two-out RBI double.

In the second, Waverly hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. After a strikeout, 13 of the next 14 Waverly hitters reached base safely.

Waverly tallied two RBI doubles and two RBI singles in five at-bats to increase its lead to 7-1. After a fly out, Waverly recorded a two-run double and three straight RBI singles to make it 12-1.

Lakeview responded with five runs in the next half inning on RBI singles by Kwapnioski, Blaser, Halvorsen and Kracl and an RBI ground out by Sloup.

An RBI sac fly in the third and a two-out walk-off single in the fifth secured the victory for Waverly, who defeated Lakeview twice in the state tournament.

For the state tournament, Kracl hit 6 for 13 with two RBIs and three runs. Lavicky hit 3 for 11 with two RBIs and two runs. On the mound, Kracl pitched 9 and 1/3 innings allowing nine runs on 11 hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Lakeview reached the final day of the state tournament for the first time ever as it capped off a 24-3 season.

"We made it to championship Wednesday. Great tournament. Just came up a little short. We had one inning that kind of got away from us," Tessendorf said. "I give credit to them. They're a well coached team. They hit the ball really well. Their third baseman just hits a ton. He's a high-caliber ballplayer and we just couldn't get him out."