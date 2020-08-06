Kracl, Lavicky completed solid Reds team

Lavicky caught in all 10 games, did not commit an error and only allowed four passed balls. He guided a pitching staff that piled up 106 strikeouts to just 25 walks. Owens pitchers posted an ERA of only 0.69 and allowed just six earned runs in 61 innings.

Lavicky was a big reason why. He called most pitches and allowed the defense to set up in a way that best fit the needs of the roster.

At the plate he struggled to put hits together, but began to come around late in the year and was a consistent bunter. More and more of his contact was hard off the bat as the year progressed, but hard luck sent many of those right to a glove.

He undoubtedly made big steps both at the plate and behind it.

"Krae was fun to watch. He was, by far, our most improved player. ...We worked on some things in practice and some techniques and he just took off," Tessendorf said. "He called a nice game, he understood the game and he was our captain on the infield. Behind the plate, he was directing traffic."