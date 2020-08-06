Kracl, Lavicky completed solid Reds team

There's no way to say just how good the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds might have been this summer without the addition of David City's Jordan Kracl and Krae Lavicky.
The Reds were 19-5 a year ago and one win from the state tournament. That group returned a large portion of a roster that could run, hit, field and throw, but some questions remained. Kracl and Lavicky answered those questions on the mound and at the plate.
Kracl brought a different dimension to a pitching staff that featured mostly power and velocity. Lavicky shored up the team on defense by catching nearly every inning and developing into a solid backstop.
OWA was nearly unbeatable without the pair from David City. Their addition made the roster exactly that - perfect. Owens Wealth Advisors went 10-0 in 2020 and almost certainly would have challenged for not only a spot at the state tournament, but a championship.
"Probably our only concern going in, which turned out to be a strength, was at catcher. We really didn't know who was going to catch, then Krae Lavicky came in," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "I knew we'd have pitching, I didn't know much about Kracl, but I knew we had three good pitchers there and we'd find a few others. Kracl, coming in and pitching as well as he did was a big deal. But probably at catcher was where we needed it the most."
Lavicky caught in all 10 games, did not commit an error and only allowed four passed balls. He guided a pitching staff that piled up 106 strikeouts to just 25 walks. Owens pitchers posted an ERA of only 0.69 and allowed just six earned runs in 61 innings.
Lavicky was a big reason why. He called most pitches and allowed the defense to set up in a way that best fit the needs of the roster.
At the plate he struggled to put hits together, but began to come around late in the year and was a consistent bunter. More and more of his contact was hard off the bat as the year progressed, but hard luck sent many of those right to a glove.
He undoubtedly made big steps both at the plate and behind it.
"Krae was fun to watch. He was, by far, our most improved player. ...We worked on some things in practice and some techniques and he just took off," Tessendorf said. "He called a nice game, he understood the game and he was our captain on the infield. Behind the plate, he was directing traffic."
Kracl and his knucklecurve confused and confounded hitters all summer. OWA was led by pitchers that could throw it right past hitters. On the other end of the spectrum was Kracl whose offspeed was a completely different weapon. While he may have lacked power, his precision and movement never allowed a single earned run.
Teams scored just one run all season with Kracl on the mound. He struck out 33 and walked just five while putting together a spotless 4-0 record.
At the plate he hit .320 with eight RBIs, seven walks, an on-base percentage of .469.
"He was able to throw that knucklecurve for a strike. You don't see too many guys who can throw offspeed for a strike in a 3-2 count," Tessendorf said. "Even a breaking ball, we probably don't have a guy on our team that's completely comfortable throwing a breaking pitch. Kracl was that guy. He'd throw that pitch any time."
With that duo on the roster, OWA won seven of its 10 games by mercy rule. The lineup scored double digit runs five times while the pitching staff put together five shutouts. Owens only allowed one run over the final five games.
"It was just a real fun experience playing with a bunch of new guys and making a lot of new friends," Lavicky said. "Obviously, we had a really solid team this year, won a lot of games and had a lot of fun."
Owens played its final game on July 24 at Tekamah. There were four more scheduled last week before COVID-19 concerns meant a cancellation of two single games and a doubleheader.
Regardless, while it was a disappointing way for the season to come to a close, that was the only bit of rain on an otherwise bright and colorful parade.
Even in his wildest dreams, Kracl didn't expect what turned out to be the perfect situation.
"Definitely not," he said. "You just go to practice, work your tail off, gain the trust of the players and coaches, get back on the field and work more and more.
"It was definitely a bizarre summer having to play for a new team, but I loved every minute of it. It was so nice, and we just had a fun time playing on the field and winning games. What else could you ask for?"
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
