Kracl, Lavicky experience first loss of season

Jordan Kracl, Krae Lavicky and the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors concluded the regular season Saturday in the Ralph Bishop League Tournament final.

The Seniors, who picked up two wins earlier in the week to reach the final, suffered its first loss in 11 months 3-0 against Battle Creek.

Kaleb Kummer single-handily won the game for Battle Creek on the mound and at the plate. He hit an RBI double and a two-run double in the first and third innings, respectively. Kummer doubled a third time in the fifth against Kracl.

Kummer pitched a complete game limiting the potent Lakeview offense to no runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out seven.

Kracl and Lavicky combined to hit 0 for 5. Kracl grounded out, struck out and flied out. Lavicky grounded out and grounded into a double play. Kracl pitched in relief and threw three shutout innings. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

Eli Osten singled in the second, Sam Kwapnioski singled in the fourth and Brenden Sloup singled in the fifth to represent the only hits for Lakeview. Bank of the Valley had two runners on in the fourth after Kwapnioski's base hit and a walk by Kolby Blaser. Osten struck out and Turner Halvorsen grounded out to end the frame.

Adam Van Cleave reached second base in the sixth after walking and stealing second. Lakeview went down in order on a strikeout by Cooper Tessendorf, a Kwapnioski fly out and a Blaser ground out.

In Friday's semifinal win over Pender, Platte Center won 15-3. Kracl hit 1 for 1 with a two-run single in the first and walks in the second and third. He scored twice. Lavicky drove in three runs.

Lakeview scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-1 lead over Pender. Tessendorf and Blaser hit RBI singles and Kracl drove home two. Eight runs scored in the second for Post #283 as 12 hitters came up to bat. Kwapnioski hit an RBI single and Blaser hit back-to-back RBI singles.

Osten singled home two runners and Sloup singled home Osten. Lavicky's two-run knock and Tessendorf's RBI single made it 12-1. Lakeview plated three in the third on a Lavicky RBI single, Tessendorf bases-loaded walk and error to make it 15-1.

On June 28, the Seniors played their final home game of the season against Oakland-Craig in the RBL quarterfinals.

Lakeview scored in every inning. An RBI fly out by Kwapnioski opened the scoring. In the second, Kracl singled and scored on a wild pitch. Kwapnioski brought home two runs to make it 4-0.

After Oakland-Craig scored a run off Kracl on an RBI double in the third, Platte Center responded with five two-out runs. Sloup and Van Cleave hit RBI singles, Tessendorf singled home two and Halvorson hit an RBI sac fly.

Kracl ended the game hitting 1 for 2 with two runs scored. He was hit by a pitch and scored on a wild pitch in the fourth. Lavicky reached base three times with two walks, a hit by pitch and two runs scored.

Kracl started the game and tossed three innings. He allowed one run on two hits, one walk and struck out four hitters. Oakland-Craig's Gunner Ray hit an RBI double to left with two outs in the third for the only blemish on Kracl's line.

Lakeview finished the regular season with a 16-1 record. Next up for the Seniors will be the area tournament, which starts July 22 at Pierce. The area tournament field includes the hosts Pierce, Albion, O'Neill, Stanton, Wayne and West Point.

