Kracl, Lavicky lead Lakeview Seniors to Area Tournament final

One more win. That's all that separates Jordan Kracl, Krae Lavicky and the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors from the Legion state tournament.
After earning a first-round bye, Lakeview secured two comfortable wins in Wayne to reach the Class B5 Area Tournament final. It defeated O'Neill 28-2 on July 24 and Wayne 9-3 the next day.
Kracl was influential in both wins, pitching and hitting against O'Neill and continued his contributions at the plate in the win over Wayne.
He finished the first two tournament games with three hits in five at-bats. Kracl had three singles, drove in four runs, scored four runs and drew four walks. He also earned the win against O'Neill as he threw 2 and 1/3 innings, allowed one unearned run and struck out four hitters.
After two wins, Lavicky hit 2 for 5 with a single, double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
"Jordan has been a huge asset to our team. He is a real competitor, and he's at the top of his game," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "He's been a great fit with this team, and the boys love him. He's really fun but brings an intensity to the game. I can always count on him to do whatever I ask at the highest level."
In the tournament opener, Lakeview put up eight runs in the second, 12 runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth en route a 26-run victory.
Kracl reached base in all five plate appearances. He walked, singled and scored in the second, walked and scored in the third and walked and hit a RBI single in the fourth.
He also earned the start on the mound. He retired the first six batters he faced. A pair of errors in the third led to the only run against him, albeit unearned. Kracl finished with 2 and 1/3 innings, one unearned run allowed, no hits and four strikeouts on just 26 pitches.
He finished the game against O'Neill playing three different positions, pitcher, second base and shortstop.
Lavicky also reached base in every plate appearance. He hit a RBI single and scored on an error in the second. In his first at-bat of the third, he laced a RBI double to left field. He came around to score on a passed ball. Later in the frame, Lavicky reached on an error and scored on an error.
In its second tournament game against Wayne, Lakeview used a seven-run third inning to spearhead a 9-3 win.
Kracl went 1 for 3 with a single, two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. After he lined out to left in his first at-bat, he drove in two runs on a single up the middle. He scored on an error later in the inning. He got on base a second time in the sixth with a walk.
Lavicky didn't record a hit, but he drove in a run on a RBI sac fly in the second. He reached base on an error in the fifth, but was left stranded on second base.
"Krae has a maturity about him and has really stepped up. I needed him to catch, and he's done a great job," Tessendorf said. "He's younger than anyone out here, but he plays hard and constantly wants to be the best. He's really become a good, solid hitter, and I count on him. His development as a player has been incredible."
The Lakeview Seniors played Tuesday afternoon against the winner of Wayne or Pierce in position to go to state with one win. Whichever team advanced from the loser's bracket had to defeat Bank of the Valley twice to force elimination.
