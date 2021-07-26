Kracl, Lavicky lead Lakeview Seniors to Area Tournament final

Kracl reached base in all five plate appearances. He walked, singled and scored in the second, walked and scored in the third and walked and hit a RBI single in the fourth.

He also earned the start on the mound. He retired the first six batters he faced. A pair of errors in the third led to the only run against him, albeit unearned. Kracl finished with 2 and 1/3 innings, one unearned run allowed, no hits and four strikeouts on just 26 pitches.

He finished the game against O'Neill playing three different positions, pitcher, second base and shortstop.

Lavicky also reached base in every plate appearance. He hit a RBI single and scored on an error in the second. In his first at-bat of the third, he laced a RBI double to left field. He came around to score on a passed ball. Later in the frame, Lavicky reached on an error and scored on an error.

In its second tournament game against Wayne, Lakeview used a seven-run third inning to spearhead a 9-3 win.

Kracl went 1 for 3 with a single, two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. After he lined out to left in his first at-bat, he drove in two runs on a single up the middle. He scored on an error later in the inning. He got on base a second time in the sixth with a walk.