Kracl, Lavicky return for another run at state

Two David City residents are back looking to make another run at the state tournament and Legion baseball is back again in the city after a two-year absence.

David City alumni Jordan Kracl and recent Aquinas Catholic graduate Krae Lavicky are back on the roster of the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors following a state season last summer that was the first in program history.

Although Kracl has been away at college for the last academic year, his age falls under the Legion guidelines and allows him to return as a pitcher and infielder for Lakeview. Lavicky is back as the team's primary pitcher.

Through two games, Bank of the Valley is 2-0 with mercy rule wins of 15-3 over Pender on May 24 and 12-2 at Hartington on Friday.

Kracl walked and scored a run in the first game while Lavicky was walked, hit by a pitch and scored twice. Kracl also worked the final inning on the mound, faced four batters, walked one and struck out one.

Following a postponement of a game May 25 at West Point, Kracl drove in two with a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single at Hartington while Lavicky was 0 for 4.

Lakeview was back in action at home Wednesday against Hooper-Scribner and at Tekamah on Thursday.

For more on the David City junior Legion team be sure to check online and in a future issue of The Banner-Press.

