Kracl, Lavicky's season ends in state semifinals

It was a historic season for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors. The team won its first ever area tournament to reach the Class B State Tournament.

After dropping its first game at state, the Seniors won back-to-back elimination games to reach the semifinals against Hickman on Aug. 3.

Hickman scored four runs in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth to secure a 12-6 win, ending Lakeview's season. Bank of the Valley pitchers walked 11 Hickman batters, responded to a 7-2 deficit with four runs in the fifth but then gave up five in the bottom half and saw the season come to a close.

"It's been pretty fun," pitcher and infielder Jordan Kracl said. "Just hanging out with the guys, but wish we could have gotten a win (in the semifinal)."

Kracl earned the start for Lakeview. He tossed 1 and 1/3 innings with two runs allowed on one hit, one walk and one strikeout. After throwing 26 pitches, Cooper Tessendorf came on in relief and allowed 10 runs over 3 and 1/3 innings.