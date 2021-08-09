Kracl, Lavicky's season ends in state semifinals

It was a historic season for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors. The team won its first ever area tournament to reach the Class B State Tournament.
After dropping its first game at state, the Seniors won back-to-back elimination games to reach the semifinals against Hickman on Aug. 3.
Hickman scored four runs in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth to secure a 12-6 win, ending Lakeview's season. Bank of the Valley pitchers walked 11 Hickman batters, responded to a 7-2 deficit with four runs in the fifth but then gave up five in the bottom half and saw the season come to a close.
"It's been pretty fun," pitcher and infielder Jordan Kracl said. "Just hanging out with the guys, but wish we could have gotten a win (in the semifinal)."
Kracl earned the start for Lakeview. He tossed 1 and 1/3 innings with two runs allowed on one hit, one walk and one strikeout. After throwing 26 pitches, Cooper Tessendorf came on in relief and allowed 10 runs over 3 and 1/3 innings.
At the plate, Kracl bunted his way on for a hit and advanced to third on a fielder's choice. Lakeview had one run in and Kracl at third in the second after his bunt single loaded it up. A ground out scored one before a sac fly looked to be good enough to bring Kracl home from third and make it 2-0.
But a frozen rope of a throw from the right fielder and the Hickman catcher in front of the plate stopped Kracl dead in his tracks. Just one run on a bases-loaded, no outs situation was certainly a part of the game Lakeview would regret later. Kracl finished 1 for 4 at the plate.
Catcher Krae Lavicky went 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored. He walked in the fifth inning and scored on a Hickman error to cut the deficit to 7-6.
In the seventh, Lakeview loaded the bases again, this time on three consecutive walks. The Seniors were unable to cash in when Kracl popped out to the catcher, Eli Osten struck out and Brenden Sloup lined out to the pitcher to end the game.
In four games at the state tournament, Kracl recorded two singles, one walk, one RBI and two runs scored. Lavicky recorded a single, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored.
On the mound, Kracl threw 3 and 1/3 innings with four earned runs allowed one hit with four walks and two strikeouts.
Lakeview finished the season the 17-4. Kracl finished the summer with a .382 batting average, 12 RBIs and 16 runs scored. On the bump, he posted a 5-1 record in eight appearances with an ERA of 2.18 with 31 strikeouts and just five walks.
Lavicky recorded a .250 batting average in 10 games that included eight RBIs and eight runs scored.
Kracl and Lavicky will have another shot next year, but they'll cherish the memories this year's team made.
"It sucks losing, but we made more memories in the past four days than we have the whole season," Lavicky said. "It's just been fun getting together again."
