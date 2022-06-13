Kracl picks up second win, Lavicky scores three runs

Jordan Kracl won his second game of the season while Krae Lavicky's bat began to come alive for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors last week in Class B Legion baseball.

The two players who hail from David City were part of three more wins - 9-1 over Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge, 10-1 at Oakland-Craig and 12-4 over Yutan - that improved the season record to 7-0.

Lavicky was 0 for 8 in his first three games before two hits in a 10-1 win June 2 at Tekamah-Herman. In the past week, he went 3 for 8, drove in a run and reached base six times.

Kracl, in addition to a pitching win, had just two hits but also scored twice.

The week started in a home win over WPHD June 6 that included a one-out single by Kracl for the first run of the game in the second inning and a two-out RBI single by Lavicky in the fifth that made it 6-1.

Lakeview scored one on the Kracl hit in the first, plated two in the third on four hits including a triple, scored two in the fourth on a two-run home run, added on with Lavicky's RBI hit in the fifth and plated two that ended the game on the mercy rule in the fifth.

Kracl started two days later at Oakland-Craig and went four innings with just one hit, one unearned run, a walk, a hit batter and a strikeout in 17 hitters faced. His offense made him a winner with two runs in the fourth then blew it open with eight in the sixth. Lavicky singled in the fifth and walked and scored in the sixth.

Kracl also pitched one inning of relief in Friday's win over Yutan. He hit one batter but didn't allow anything else after taking over for Kolby Blaser in the fifth.

At the plate he walked in the third then put down a bunt for a hit and scored later on an error in the fifth. Lavicky was hit by a pitch, singled and reached on an error. His courtesy runner scored all three times.

Lakeview and Yutan were tied 4-4 through 3 and 1/2 when a two-run double then an error gave Platte Center a 7-4 lead after four. When Kracl set down Yutan in the fifth, the offense hit the mercy rule on just two hits thanks to a walk, an error, stolen base and a wild pitch.

Bank of the Valley will put its perfect mark up against a schedule this week that included home against Wayne on Wednesday then at Crofton on Saturday.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

