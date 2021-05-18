Kracl, Scouts win in Fullerton

Jordan Kracl finished atop the leaderboard and David City golf took the team trophy at Pawnee Hills Golf Club May 11 in Fullerton.

Kracl shot 39 on the front and 40 on the back and totaled a 7-over 79 to win the gold medal on a scorecard playoff with two other players. Kelen Meyer of Ord and was second and Sam Wells of Saint Paul third with equal rounds of 79.

Keyan Helgoth with an 80 in fourth and Ethan Zegers shooting 83 in fifth made allowed David City to hold off Ord for the championship. The Chanticleers also had three players in the top 10 but were in ninth and 10th following Ord.

Simon Schindler shot a 94 and was 20th. Kordell Abel put together a 97 and was 28th.

David City shot 336 and was eight shots better than Ord. Twelve total teams were in the competition.

"It was great to see the top three play back to the way they were playing early in the year," coach Tom Van Winkle said. "For our team to do well, they know that they have to gain some separation from other teams top three players. Hopefully we can use today’s results to gain some momentum going into next Tuesday (the district meet)."