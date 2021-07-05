Kracl, Seniors finish in fourth place at tournament

The Platte Center Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors suffered two close losses at the 2021 Ralph Bishop League Tournament and settled for fourth place over the weekend. Lakeview lost 3-1 against Pender in the semifinals on Friday then fell to Wayne 5-4 the next day in the third-place game held in Pierce.
In the semifinals, David City grad Jordan Kracl went 0 for 3 while Aquinas Catholic's Krae Lavicky went 0 for 2 with a run scored. Kracl was the losing pitcher, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk in three innings of relief.
Kracl bounced back in the third-place game, going 2 for 3 with two singles, a walk and a run scored.
Against Wayne, the Seniors led 4-1 after five innings. Wayne forced extra innings with a three-run sixth, tying the game 4-4 on a two-run home run and an RBI single.
Wayne took a 5-4 lead in the eighth on a RBI ground rule double. Kracl led off the home-half with a lead off walk but he was retired on a double play.
Layne Forney singled and stole second to put the tying run in scoring position for Cooper Tessendorf but he flew out to center to end the game.
A second-inning error allowed Lakeview to tie it after Wayne scored in the top half on a double and two groundouts. A double and an error made it 1-1. Kracl led off the third with a single, moved on a sac bunt and an error then made it 2-1 on a sac fly.
Bank of the Valley scored two in the fourth on two doubles and a single to make it 4-1. But from there, Lakeview left seven on base, had two erased on the base paths and another picked off at first with the bases loaded.
In the semifinals the night before against Pender, Kracl took the mound in relief for Tessendorf. Tessendorf tossed four innings allowing just one run on two hits with five strikeouts.
Kracl retired the first two hitters he faced but ran into trouble following a hit by pitch and walk. Pender's Lucas Vogt hit a two-run double to center to put the visitors in front 3-1. It was the only hit Kracl allowed. He finished with three strikeouts in three innings pitched.
It proved to be the deciding hit. Lakeview only mustered one run on three hits against Pender starter Zach Hegge.
Lavicky scored the lone Lakeview run in the third, reaching on an error and scoring on a RBI single by Forney.
For Kracl and Lavicky, it was the first two losses they've experienced together while playing in Columbus. They were part of the Junior Reds team that went 10-0 last season. Lakeview came into the weekend 11-1 but 11-0 in games played on the field. Bank of the Valley was forced into a forfeit after starting 8-0 then requesting a game be moved due to personnel shortages. When Wayne wouldn't agree to a makeup date Lakeview was saddle with a loss.
Bank of the Valley was back in action Monday at home against Albion then has more than two weeks off ahead of the Area Tournament that begins July 23 in Wayne.
