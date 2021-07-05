Kracl, Seniors finish in fourth place at tournament

Bank of the Valley scored two in the fourth on two doubles and a single to make it 4-1. But from there, Lakeview left seven on base, had two erased on the base paths and another picked off at first with the bases loaded.

In the semifinals the night before against Pender, Kracl took the mound in relief for Tessendorf. Tessendorf tossed four innings allowing just one run on two hits with five strikeouts.

Kracl retired the first two hitters he faced but ran into trouble following a hit by pitch and walk. Pender's Lucas Vogt hit a two-run double to center to put the visitors in front 3-1. It was the only hit Kracl allowed. He finished with three strikeouts in three innings pitched.

It proved to be the deciding hit. Lakeview only mustered one run on three hits against Pender starter Zach Hegge.

Lavicky scored the lone Lakeview run in the third, reaching on an error and scoring on a RBI single by Forney.