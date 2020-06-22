Kracl shines in Junior Reds victory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David City's Jordan Kracl didn't take long to introduce himself to his new teammates on the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds.

Kracl came on in relief in Monday's 10-2 six-inning win over Wayne, struck out six and was 1 for 3 at the plate with two runs driven in during the Reds' decisive six-run fifth.

Krae Lavicky, the other David City player on the team, caught all six innings and was 0 for 3 from the plate.

"Once I got out there against their top of the order, I had to really think about what I was throwing instead of just chucking fastballs. I felt like I handled it pretty well," Kracl said. "Facing the top of the order, I just did what I had to do."

Kracl took the mound with the game tied 2-2 following two Wayne runs in the first and one each by OWA in the first and the third. He then shut down the visitors the rest of the way, allowing just one infield hit in the fifth. Were it not for that dribbler to third, Kracl would have been a perfect 9 for 9.

He struck out one looking and one swinging in the fourth to go with a ground out, struck out the side in the fifth and induced two weak grounders before another K to end the game on the eight-run mercy rule.