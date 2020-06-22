Kracl shines in Junior Reds victory

David City's Jordan Kracl didn't take long to introduce himself to his new teammates on the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds.
Kracl came on in relief in Monday's 10-2 six-inning win over Wayne, struck out six and was 1 for 3 at the plate with two runs driven in during the Reds' decisive six-run fifth.
Krae Lavicky, the other David City player on the team, caught all six innings and was 0 for 3 from the plate.
"Once I got out there against their top of the order, I had to really think about what I was throwing instead of just chucking fastballs. I felt like I handled it pretty well," Kracl said. "Facing the top of the order, I just did what I had to do."
Kracl took the mound with the game tied 2-2 following two Wayne runs in the first and one each by OWA in the first and the third. He then shut down the visitors the rest of the way, allowing just one infield hit in the fifth. Were it not for that dribbler to third, Kracl would have been a perfect 9 for 9.
He struck out one looking and one swinging in the fourth to go with a ground out, struck out the side in the fifth and induced two weak grounders before another K to end the game on the eight-run mercy rule.
"Kracl came in and he was mowing them down," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "He had a nice night. It's nice to have him on the team. He can also play shortstop and give us that versatility. He's a nice addition, he's a good ballplayer and we enjoy having him."
Three of Kracl's strikeouts were on called third strikes. It was a knuckleball that kept Wayne hitters guessing and off balance.
"Normally I don't like to break it out that much, but this year I've been controlling it a little better. So, I figured I'd break it out here," he said. "I've been throwing it for the past couple of years now, and every year I just try to make it a little better."
A walk, error, fielder's choice and single set Wayne up with a 2-0 lead after its first at bat. Two singles and a walk by Lakeview hitters cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning.
The Reds tied it up in the third on a single, two passed balls and an error.
With the game tied after four, the Juniors sent 10 hitters to the plate and scored six times in the fifth inning. Kracl came up with the bases loaded, one down and one in. He drove a shot to the left field gap and scored two. A single and double in the next at bats left the score 8-2.
Lakeview finished it off with a double, two singles and two runs.
Owens Wealth Advisors 12, Central City 3: The Reds opened the season on June 19 with an offensive onslaught of five first-inning runs and led 12-0 before Central City tacked on some meaningless offense in the fifth.
Kracl went 2 for 3 at second base with an RBI and run scored while Lavicky caught four innings and reached base on a walk and an error.
Kracl made it 3-0 in the first with a 1-1 shot up the middle. He then stole second, reached third on Lavicky's walk and scored on a two-run single to left.
Kracl singled again in the second and reached third but was stranded there. Lavicky advanced to second in his first at bat and third in his third but was left on both times.
The two David City players are back in action with the Reds on Friday in Columbus against Battle Creek.
"It's fun to get to socialize with people you don't see every day," Kracl said. "I was kind of shy at first, but now, because everyone is so friendly, I just talk to them more and more."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
