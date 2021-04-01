Kracl signs letter of intent at Concordia

A few years ago, Tylar Samek, a then-David City high school student, had a chance encounter out on the golf course with then-middle schooler Jordan Kracl. Little did the two know this one encounter would led to a friendship on the course that soon extended beyond the sport.
Samek took Kracl under his wing and helped the youngster advance in the game. A two-time state qualifier and medalist as a junior, Samek went on to play at Concordia University and kept track of Kracl from just down the highway.
Now, Kracl, a senior, will soon follow in his friend’s footsteps.
Kracl signed a letter of intent last week to join the Bulldog golf program in Seward. The David City senior credited his friend in his decision to compete for Concordia.
“He’s one of my best friends. He went there and told me a lot of great things about it,” Kracl said. “He’s helped me with the game of golf ever since I was in middle school.”
Kracl also said he signed because of the college’s strong golf program and the fact the coaches were willing to take a chance on him.
“It really meant a lot to me,” he said. “I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity.”
Samek played at Concordia for three seasons. His final year was cut short due to COVID-19.
Kracl and Samek’s bond is more than just friendship. Samek said he considers Kracl family but with “just a different last name.”
“In a nutshell, we’re basically brothers,” Samek said.
Samek added he believes their bond comes from the fact that they have similar personalities, as well as a love for golf.
“We just love to compete with each other,” Samek said.
Kracl said Samek would invite him to come to his golf tournaments, and even caddy for him sometimes. Samek would also give Kracl pointers on his swing.
“I really appreciate that,” Kracl said. “He does everything he can for me.”
Golf has been important in Kracl’s life. He joked he’s played golf “ever since I could walk,” adding his parents and grandparents were the first ones to introduce him to the sport.
“They’ve pushed me to be better every single day,” he said.
Golf coach Tom Van Winkle, who recalled Kracl first a manager on the team, said Samek and Kracl's friendship is strong.
“Tylar still has an influence on him,” Van Winkle said. “Hopefully, he can help him through his college career and adapting to college life at Concordia.”
Following his contributions as a Scout, Van Winkle will be happy to see Kracl go off to play at the next level.
“I know this was a goal of his,” he said. “I think he’ll fit in really well there.”
Van Winkle said he’s seen the senior grow these last few years, singling out his improved mental toughness.
“One bad (hole) might happen in his round. He’s learned to adapt to that better as he’s gotten older,” Van Winkle said.
Kracl added he believes he’s hitting the ball farther since his freshman year.
“I’ve been hitting the ball in ways that really shortens up a course,” he said.
With his improved golf game, Kracl has set high expectations for himself this year. Kracl’s goal is winning a state title, and he said he believes it is an attainable goal.
He competed in a tournament in Oakland last year, which filled the void of a high school state competition after spring sports were canceled due to COVID.
Kracl finished fourth, while those in the top three were seniors.
“It’s been something I’ve been talking with my parents about for the last few years,” Kracl said of potentially winning state. “They’ve been encouraging me to get better and better.”