Kracl throws one-hitter as Lakeview Seniors remain perfect

Jordan Kracl pitched arguably the best game of his Legion career Thursday at Crofton. The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors starter threw a one-hit shutout and led his team to a 9-0 win and a 9-0 record.

Kracl mowed down the final 14 Crofton hitters after allowing a one-out single in the first inning for the only baserunner of the game. He struck out three hitters and finished the outing with just 43 pitches.

"It's the perfect example how we want kids to pitch. As glorious as the strikeouts are, Jordan (Kracl) was throwing four, five pitches an inning," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "They were just hitting ground balls to shortstop. We had four or five fly balls and they were all just lazy fly balls. We couldn't draw up anything better from a pitching standpoint."

In the batter's box, Kracl reached base all three times. He walked in the second and third. In the fourth, he reached on an error and drove in a run. Krae Lavicky reached base once in three plate appearances. He was aboard on an error in the fourth and scored on a bases loaded walk by Sam Kwapnioski.

A night earlier, Lakeview faced rival Wayne in Columbus. It was the first time the two teams met since last year's area tournament in Wayne, in which Platte Center won both head-to-head meetings to punch its first ticket to state.

Kracl and Lavicky each got on base once in a 14-3 win. Lavicky walked in the second as part of a five-run frame. His courtesy runner scored on a bases loaded walk. Kracl reached on an error in the third and drove in a run. He also pitched the final out of the game, inducing a fly out to center field.

Bank of the Valley played three games in three day starting Monday against Stanton. Platte Center traveled to Arlington on Tuesday before returning home to host Ponca on Wednesday. The Seniors will competed in the Ralph Bishop League Tournament beginning on Sunday.

