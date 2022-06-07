Kracl tosses pitching win, Lavicky picks up first hits

Jordan Kracl picked up his first pitching win of the season while catcher Krae Lavicky collected his first hits and RBIs of the season last week for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors.

Kracl started June 1 in Columbus and kept Hooper-Scribner off the board long enough for his offense to come alive. Lavicky was 0 for 4 but reached on two errors and scored twice. Bank of the Valley won that night 15-1, went to Tekamah the next night and collected a 10-1 victory then earned a 9-1 win Monday over Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge and improved to 5-0.

Kracl showed up to the field last week with some other matters on his mind after he misplaced his phone but didn't take that distraction with him to the mound.

"He was a little bit late getting here, so he didn't have a lot of time to warm up, and he lost his phone. He was just a mess. He was like a teenage girl who lost her phone," coach Travis Tessendorf said with a grin. "But he was really good. His first hitter got a little, dink single, but otherwise he did a nice job of changing speeds and did what Jordy does best."

Kracl gave up a single against his first hitter then retired eight in a row before back-to-back walks in the third. He ended that threat with a strikeout looking then gave way to Kolby Blaser after the offense exploded for a 13-run third inning.

If he's being honest, Jordan Kracl hadn't touched a baseball let alone thrown any pitches or bullpens or side sessions prior to the Legion season. While he was a golfer at Concordia, much of his time was spent on the course.

Thus, there were a few butterflies, in addition to his phone concerns. If that's what Kracl looks like when he's not fully confident, Hooper Scribner would argue he might just be untouchable when everything comes together.

"It felt kind of weird being back starting again after taking that long off and only focusing on golf and not baseball. Getting out there throwing, it's a little nerve-wracking," Kracl said. "Once you get in the groove of things, it's a little bit better."

Kracl also had two singles in the third and drove in two runs in his second at-bat of the inning. Lavicky also hit twice in the frame and got on base with an error at first then one at third.

The next night on the road, Kracl was 0 for 3 while Lavicky was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Lavicky walked in the second, led off the third and scored on a double in the next at-bat and singled and drove in a run in the sixth.

The two teams were tied 1-1 after the first when Platte Center pulled away on two in the third, four in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Monday back at home saw Kracl and Lavicky both go 1 for 3. Kracl singled and drove in a run in the second, reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the fifth and walked in the sixth. Lavicky singled in a run in fifth on a two-out single up the middle.

Bank of the Valley went down in order in the first on just four pitches then scored one in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth, in the fifth and two in the sixth.

At 5-0, Platte Center has yet to play a full game and has won all five by the mercy rule. Kracl, Lavicky and Post #283 were in Oakland on Wednesday and host Yutan on Friday.

