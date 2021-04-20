Kracl wins gold, Monarchs win trophy

David City senior Jordan Kracl led a field of field of 59 players and Aquinas Catholic led a team standings with 10 programs on April 14 Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh.

Kracl put together a round of 76 and edged out Connor Schlueter of North Bend by one shot for the medalist award. Schlueter was one shot better on the front nine but Kracl was two better on the back and won the tournament championship. His total led a David City team that was 13 shots behind Aquinas Catholic for the team championship.

Tyler Jakub was third on a round of 78, Jaylin Jakub was one shot back and one position back in fourth, Bradly Daro took ninth with an 87 and Clayton Zavody was 11th with an 88. Noah Scott's score didn't figure into the Monarchs' team total but was good enough for a medal in 12th place.

Kracl's tournament-winning performance led a David City team that included Keyan Helgoth in sixth with an 84, Ethan Zegers in seventh with an 85, Kordell Abel shooting a 100 and Simon Schindler carded a 102.

Those placings meant seven of the top 12 players in the tournament hail from David City.

Howells-Dodge was in third on a team total of 372. Cedar Bluffs was a shot back of the Jaguars in fourth and North Bend scored 389.