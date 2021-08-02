Kracl's start sets up Legion State win

Lakeview committed three errors that led to five Central City runs, and it could be argued, four that led to all six, in Saturday's 6-0 first round state loss to Central City. The bats were also concerning due to seven pop ups in the team's first 17 plate appearances.

Lakeview hadn't failed to score all season and had only lost twice. It was, to say the least, a confusing effort.

Kracl, Lavicky and their teammates were back to their old selves on Sunday with a five-run second inning that gave Lakeview the lead for good.

Lavicky started the run-scoring rally when he singled to right with two on and made it 1-0. A sac fly by Layne Forney in the next at-bat doubled the lead. Blaser singled sharply to left for a 3-0 advantage then Haustyn Forney reached on an error. With two on and two down, Sam Kwapnioski broke it open with a gap-splitting double to left center and a 5-0 lead.

Kracl set down Arlington in order in the first and retired the first five he faced until a two-out walk in the second. Leading by five at the start of the third, he walked two then was replaced by Blaser. An RBI ground out then a balk cut the lead to 5-2.