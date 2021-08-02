Kracl's start sets up Legion State win

CRETE - Just a little more than 24 hours removed from a somewhat puzzling loss, and facing elimination, Jordan Kracl put the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Lakeview Seniors in position for new life.
Kracl took the ball and took to the mound with the season on the line and delivered two scoreless innings while his offense awoke in a big way for an 11-3 win over Arlington on Sunday at the Class B Legion State Tournament.
Kracl was pulled after two walks to start the third inning but that was an attempt to save his arm for later in the tournament rather than a response to back-to-back free passes. Regardless, he had a 5-0 lead at the time, Arlington answered with three but Lakeview added three each in the fourth and sixth for a mercy rule win.
Bank of the Valley advanced to another loser's bracket game Monday against Roncalli - a 6-4 win that included a 6-0 lead.
Kracl's contributions also included a 1-3 performance at the plate, single, two RBIs, walk and two runs scored. Krae Lavicky was also 1 for 3 with a single, run scored and one driven in.
"We were pretty devastated yesterday, didn't play a good game at all so we knew we had to come back and put forth something that could at least help put us through the tournament. We did that," winning pitcher Kolby Blaser said. "It was a morning game, so maybe we were all a little sleepy and didn't come prepared; yeah, a wakeup call."
Lakeview committed three errors that led to five Central City runs, and it could be argued, four that led to all six, in Saturday's 6-0 first round state loss to Central City. The bats were also concerning due to seven pop ups in the team's first 17 plate appearances.
Lakeview hadn't failed to score all season and had only lost twice. It was, to say the least, a confusing effort.
Kracl, Lavicky and their teammates were back to their old selves on Sunday with a five-run second inning that gave Lakeview the lead for good.
Lavicky started the run-scoring rally when he singled to right with two on and made it 1-0. A sac fly by Layne Forney in the next at-bat doubled the lead. Blaser singled sharply to left for a 3-0 advantage then Haustyn Forney reached on an error. With two on and two down, Sam Kwapnioski broke it open with a gap-splitting double to left center and a 5-0 lead.
Kracl set down Arlington in order in the first and retired the first five he faced until a two-out walk in the second. Leading by five at the start of the third, he walked two then was replaced by Blaser. An RBI ground out then a balk cut the lead to 5-2.
Hits from Blaser, Haustyn Forney, Adam Van Cleave and Kracl sent three Lakeview runs across the plate. Van Cleave made it 6-2 on a liner to left. There were two on and one down when Kracl sent a grounder up the middle deep in the hole. The Arlington shortstop got the tip of his glove on the ball but it deflected into the outfield and scored two.
In the sixth, Bank of the Valley hit the necessary eight-run separation for the mercy rule before Arlington could record a single out. An error, single and walk brought up third baseman Eli Osten. His single scored two and made it 10-3. Jason Sjuts' walk, an error then Blaser's fourth single of the game finished it off.
"We were frustrated with how we did. So today, in the cages we were a little more serious, and it showed," Kwapnioski said while having a water cooler dumped over him by teammate Jacob Sjuts. "I think we were a little more zoned in, believed in ourselves, believed in others. Yesterday, it felt like we had no energy. Today we came out with energy."
