Krae Lavicky hits, Jordan Kracl pitches Lakeview to two wins in Area Tournament

Krae Lavicky drove in four runs over two games and Jordan Kracl earned the start in Sunday's Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors win over Wayne in the Class B Area 5 Seniors Tournament in Pierce.

Lavicky had two RBIs in both games, contributing to a 13-2 win over Pierce on Saturday and a 6-3 win against Wayne. Kracl pitched 2 and 1/3 innings Sunday allowing no runs and no hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Lakeview entered Monday's game against Albion with a 2-0 record. A win Monday and Tuesday would crown it Area Tournament champions for the second straight year and send the Seniors to Broken Bow for the state tournament beginning Saturday.

"We're still struggling a little bit at the plate. We're trying to run up some pitch counts. We're still not hitting the ball real square yet. If we are hitting it, it's right to them. We're pitching well enough. Defensively, we're booting the ball more than we like it," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "We're having problems infield, outfield, throwing some snowball fights and that's kind of uncharacteristic of us. All in all, we know we're going to get everyone's best game and best team. 2-0, we'll take those and we're setting really good for pitching."

On Sunday, Platte Center jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held on to the lead on the backs of Kracl, Cooper Tessendorf and Eli Osten.

Lakeview took the lead in the first on an RBI sac fly by Sam Kwapnioski. In the second, Osten, Turner Halvorsen and Kracl walked the bases loaded. Brenden Sloup drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Lavicky hit an RBI ground out to make it 3-0.

Wayne had two on with nobody out in the bottom of the third. Cooper came in to relieve Kracl, drawing a sac bunt and striking out back-to-back Wayne hitters to end the threat.

Halvorsen and Kracl reached base on a hit by pitch and walk, respectively, in the fourth. Halvorsen scored on a wild pitch and Kracl scored on another RBI ground out by Lavicky to increase the lead to 5-0.

Wayne scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to cut the deficit to two runs entering the seventh. Lakeview tacked on an insurance run on an RBI single by Kolby Blaser. Trailing 6-3, Wayne went down in order against Osten to end the game.

On Saturday, Lakeview scored six in the third to catapult them to a run-rule win over Pierce. Kwapnioski, Halvorsen and Lavicky each hit two-run singles in the frame to put Platte Center ahead 6-0.

Bank of the Valley extended the lead to 9-0 in the fourth on an error and two wild pitches. Following two runs in the home half scored by Pierce, the Seniors scored four runs on a Kracl RBI singles and three errors to win it 13-2.

Kracl ended the game 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Lavicky also hit 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

"We've had guys on base when Krae's (Lavicky) there, so that helps. He's done a nice job of getting some fastballs up in the zone. He's seeing the ball real well. He's been putting the time in and he hit them in the middle of the cage too," Coach Tessendorf said. "He's done a nice job behind the plate too. It's been sweltering hot, so we're trying to give him a little break, but he's done a nice job catching the ball and calling a nice game."