Aquinas Catholic senior Krae Lavicky was selected to play in the Central Community College All-Star boys basketball game Thursday in Columbus.

Lavicky didn't play in the game to a foot injury he sustained at the end of the regular season in February, but he did attend the game and was introduced to the crowd.

"It's a good feeling just knowing that I'm held up there with some of the other athletes," Lavicky said.

Lavicky said the injury occurred on Feb. 7 at Humphrey Saint Francis after stepping on another player's foot while getting stepped on from behind.

After finishing the basketball season, tests showed he shifted two bones out of place in his foot and damaged one of his tendons. He underwent surgery on Monday.

"We never knew that serious," Lavicky said. "I thought I just had an ankle sprain, so we just kept taping it and kept going."

In the subdistrict semifinals, Lavicky knocked two free throws in the final second to force overtime against Heartland. The Monarchs went on to win that game 60-58 thanks to 20 points from Lavicky for the team's first subdistrict semifinal win since 2020.

Before the season, outside expectations weren't high at Aquinas Catholic after the graduation of a big senior class and the transfer of guard Clayton Zavodny to David City.

Lavicky was one of just three seniors on the team alongside Lucas Sellers and Jaylin Jakub.

"It was honestly pretty easy (being a leader) because our group was so unselfish and everybody just kind of played their own game. No one was ever doing too much. We're all so competitive that we just want to go out there and compete."

Aquinas proved doubters wrong going 11-12, a six-win improvement from 2021-22, and it earned the No. 3 seed in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

"It was a great feeling," Lavicky said. "It's the same kids we played with all the time growing up and our team chemistry was off the charts and we just had a good time together.

Lavicky stepped up as the No. 2 scorer and primary passer. He averaged 9.3 points per game and the senior led the team with 2.8 assists per game.

In his freshman season, Aquinas reached a district final putting them on the doorstep of the state tournament.

"Freshman year I was on varsity, but I was on the bench the whole year. Coach (Trevor) Weiss just talked about knowing your role and trusting the process. I did that for four years and I ended up becoming a pretty important player for us," Lavicky said. "It's something special just looking back on it from making it to the district finals freshman year and getting ourselves a shot senior year. We always just competed every game and we won the majority of them."