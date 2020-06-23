Kubik ushers in new era at SRC

Shelby-Rising City football is entering a new era next year with major changes coming to the program including a transition to eight-man football and a new head coach, Zach Kubik.
Kubik's passion for football was cultivated at a young age growing up in Ashland, playing football for Ashland-Greenwood where he earned his diploma in 2012.
After high school, Kubik continued his football journey at Dakota Wesleyan University. From there, Kubik moved to Holyoke, Colorado to start his coaching journey. He was an assistant there for one season.
He then moved to Wray, Colorado where he coached for two seasons. Kubik now returns to his home state and moves into his first head coaching role.
The Ashland native said it was the small-town feel combined with new facilities that caught his eye.
"I really liked (Shelby)," Kubik said. "It was a small town that I could know every player, know every parent, know everybody in the town. On top of it, just the facilities that they have were phenomenal."
Kubik takes over a Husky football team that graduated nine seniors off last year's C-2 state playoff team that finished 6-4. The current roster, and its coach, will be brand new to eight man football. Kubik has only coached at the 11-man level.
But, while there are challenges, Kubik said he feels the timing is right to take over the reins.
"I think it's a good time it comes in right now," he said. "It's going to be a new game to the kids a little bit. It's still football, in a sense, but with some of the new rules and such. I think it was a good time to come in because they've had such good seasons and going from 11 to eight man I look to transition that."
Shelby-Rising City Athletic Director Turner Trofholz said it was Kubik's attitude that stood out during the hiring process. Trofolz believes that attitude will inspire new excitement.
"Zach was a guy who was high energy," Trofholz said. "He has a lot of good ideas.
Shelby-Rising City is beginning to build a name as a successful program after two consecutive playoff appearances.
Kubik said he hopes to not only continue the winning tradition but build on it.
"It's a great deal," he said. "I've noticed just the atmosphere in the weight room this summer thus far. Even with all the regulations we have to follow the turnout has been great. I've had some senior guys step up and want to be there as early as possible. You can see their mentality is a little different."
When it comes to football philosophy, Kubik likes to keep defenses guessing with multiple formations. While his system will take some tinkering for a smaller field with fewer players, he's confident the adjustments can be made.
"I like multi-formations and I like to really spread it out a little bit," Kubik said. "I think I can still bring that into the eight-man game, which will even make it better with three less people.
"That being said, I think when it comes down to it, it's still football. The X's and O's will come."
On defense Kubik has grown to like the 3-2-3. Yet, new to eight-man, he's open to more ideas.
"I'm just looking for a good core group that is fundamentally sound, and that's about all we're at right now," he said. "I look forward to talking to more coaches and finding out my ideas."
As far as team goals go, Kubik is eyeing a third straight trip to the postseason. But his goals don't stop there. He'd like to get the Huskies a postseason win.
"I do believe getting back to the playoffs is a big thing," Kubik said. "We haven't been able to take that step after the first (playoff) game, but winning a game in playoffs is a huge first step for us.
"Obviously, my mindset is a little further, but I think that's a good first step coming into my first year."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!