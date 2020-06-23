Kubik ushers in new era at SRC

But, while there are challenges, Kubik said he feels the timing is right to take over the reins.

"I think it's a good time it comes in right now," he said. "It's going to be a new game to the kids a little bit. It's still football, in a sense, but with some of the new rules and such. I think it was a good time to come in because they've had such good seasons and going from 11 to eight man I look to transition that."

Shelby-Rising City Athletic Director Turner Trofholz said it was Kubik's attitude that stood out during the hiring process. Trofolz believes that attitude will inspire new excitement.

"Zach was a guy who was high energy," Trofholz said. "He has a lot of good ideas.

Shelby-Rising City is beginning to build a name as a successful program after two consecutive playoff appearances.

Kubik said he hopes to not only continue the winning tradition but build on it.

"It's a great deal," he said. "I've noticed just the atmosphere in the weight room this summer thus far. Even with all the regulations we have to follow the turnout has been great. I've had some senior guys step up and want to be there as early as possible. You can see their mentality is a little different."