The David City girls basketball team closed the regular season on a high note Friday with a 37-17 over Wilber-Clatonia following a 55-32 win over Madison the day before.

On Friday, Addi Kuhlman and Kamryn Behrns were the lone Scouts to finish in double-digit scoring as Khulman led the team with 12 points and Berhrns scored 10. Kambri Andel also played a large role as she recorded eight points and eight rebounds in the 20-point win.

Against Madison, Behrns led David City with 17 points as the trio of Andel, Kuhlman and Addison Rands all scored nine points in the 23-point win. Avery led the team with seven rebounds.

With the two wins, David City closed regular season play with a 15-8 record.

The Scouts also competed on Tuesday against Lakeview (after print deadline) with the winner taking on either Scotus Central Catholic or the winner of Aurora and Central City on Thursday at Scotus in Subdistrict C1-7 play.

Aquinas girls basketball

The Monarchs' regular season came to a close on Feb. 7, against St. Francis in a 56-30 loss to the Flyers.

Against the Flyers, St. Francis was dominant throughout as they outscored the Monarchs in all four quarters 15-7,16-12, 11-9 and 14-2 to close out the 26-point loss for Aquinas.

Danica Bohuslavsky, Jocelyn Stara and Lacie Hartman all led the Monarchs in scoring as the trio totaled six points each.

The loss moved Aquinas to 2-18 for the regular season. The Monarchs did have a post-season match on Tuesday against Cross County (after print deadline), the winner will face either Shelby-Rising City or Centennial Thursday at Cross County.

Shelby-Rising City and East Butler

The Huskies and Tigers went head to head on Feb. 9, with Shelby-Rising City besting East Butler 54-39.

The Tigers had control early holding a 10-9 lead over the Huskies after one and outscoring them 13-6 in the second to take a 23-15 lead going into the half.

The Huskies would flip the script and dominate the remainder of the game by outscoring East Butler 20-6 in the third and 19-10 in the fourth to seal the 15-point win for Shelby-Rising City.

Shelby-Risings City's Ava Larmon led all scorers with 31 points in the win.

The duo of Morgan Havlovic and Madison Dewitt combined for 31 as the Tigers' leading scorers. Havlovis led East Butler with 16 and Dewitt added 15.

The Huskies would also pull out a 46-34 win over Osceola on Friday.

Shelby-Rising City would again be in a close on with a narrow 17-11 lead over the Bulldogs at the half. The Huskies would finish strong outscoring Osceola 29-23 to secure the 12-point win.

The two wins ended the Huskies' regular season with a record of 10-11. They also played Centennial Tuesday (after print deadline) in a Subdistrict C2 game with the winner taking on Cross County or Aquinas Thursday at Cross County.

For the Tigers, the loss to the Huskies came after a 54-14 loss to Cross County on Feb. 7, and before a 43-27 loss to Lyons-Decatur Northeast.

East Butler finished the regular season with a 7-14 record and they played Weeping Water Tuesday (after print deadline), with the winner facing the winner of Elmwood-Murdock and Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock Thursday in Subdistrict D1-2 play.