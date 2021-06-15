 Skip to main content
Lakeview Seniors run record to 8-0
Lakeview Seniors run record to 8-0

American Legion Baseball
Copyright American Legion

The Platte Center Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors played with and without David City's Jordan Kracl and remained unbeaten on the year after wins June 9 at Pierce and home over Tekamah-Herman on Monday.

Kracl was out of the lineup due to injury June 9 when Lakeview trailed 1-0 through three innings, tied it in the fourth and took the lead for good with a three-run sixth. Pierce answered and made it 4-2 with one inning to play but Bank of the Valley sent eight to the plate in the seventh and scored four times in what became and 8-3 victory.

Kracl was back on the field at shortstop and second base on Monday, walking once, reaching on an error and flying out to right. It was 1-1 after two when Post 283 broke it open with six in the third. Two runs in the sixth ended the game on the mercy rule.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

