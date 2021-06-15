Lakeview Seniors run record to 8-0

The Platte Center Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors played with and without David City's Jordan Kracl and remained unbeaten on the year after wins June 9 at Pierce and home over Tekamah-Herman on Monday.

Kracl was out of the lineup due to injury June 9 when Lakeview trailed 1-0 through three innings, tied it in the fourth and took the lead for good with a three-run sixth. Pierce answered and made it 4-2 with one inning to play but Bank of the Valley sent eight to the plate in the seventh and scored four times in what became and 8-3 victory.

Kracl was back on the field at shortstop and second base on Monday, walking once, reaching on an error and flying out to right. It was 1-1 after two when Post 283 broke it open with six in the third. Two runs in the sixth ended the game on the mercy rule.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

