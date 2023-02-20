OMAHA - East Butler seniors Lane Bohac and Reece Kocian capped their high school wrestling careers with another state medal Saturday at the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships.

Bohac claimed his third straight medal and Kocian collected his second state medal in three years. Tigers sophomore Trenton Van Veldhuizen also secured a win at his first state tournament.

"I think overall they competed well. I was happy with the outcome of it all," East Butler head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "Obviously, you would like to get a win here and there but tough matches down there. I think overall performance was really solid."

Bohac (44-9) reached the 132-pound semifinals following a 2-1 win over Riverside sophomore Trevor Carraher and a 5-0 victory against High Plains junior Lance Russell.

The senior defeated Carraher on a first-period takedown with 49 seconds left on the clock. Carraher's lone point came on a penalty with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

Bohac posted a three-point nearfall and a reversal in the second period versus Russell.

In the semifinals, Bohac lost to Howells-Dodge sophomore Dylan Brichacek 4-0. Brichacek took down Bohac in the first and third periods.

On Saturday, Bohac fell to Wilcox-Hildreth sophomore Graiden Ritner 3-2 in the consolation semifinals. Bohac led 2-0 on a reversal with 1:39 remaining, but an escape and a takedown with two seconds left propelled Ritner to the win.

Bohac bounced back in the fifth place match with a 3-2 win over Elkhorn Valley sophomore Isaac Eckert on a two-point nearfall in period two and an escape in the third.

"I wanted more, but I knew I had to win my last one because it's my last match ever," Bohac said. "I knew I wanted to win my last one."

The senior completed his wrestling career as a four-time state qualifier and a three-time state medalist, including finishing as a runner-up in 2021.

"I think it was good. Everyone I wrestled with at practice was amazing, coaches were amazing," Bohac said. "It was a great time at East Butler. Taking the shoes off for the last time was just not a good feeling."

Kocian (46-11) battled back through the consolation bracket to earn a spot on the medal stand. He started the state meet with a pin of West Point GACC sophomore Noah Brichacek at 2 minutes, 30 seconds.

Mullen senior Eli Paxton defeated Kocian 6-3 in the 126-pound quarterfinals on two takedowns and one reversal. Kocian scored the final three points of the match on an escape and a takedown.

On Friday, the senior won two narrow decisions. He defeated Sutherland sophomore Oliver Nutter 3-2 in the consolation second round on a first-period takedown and a tie-breaking escape with 1:07 left in period two.

Kocian picked up his second career state medal following a 4-2 win over Elm Creek junior Jaxon Smith in the consolation third round on a takedown and a reversal in the first two periods.

After a consolation semifinal defeat to Elkhorn Valley sophomore Mason Nitz, Kocian defeated High Plains sophomore Gage Friesen 3-0 on a first-period takedown and a second-period escape.

"It was a lot of improvement. I had come off a hard loss last year breaking my wrist before state," Kocian said. "I knew I was going to have a tough second round match and I really just gave it my all. I knew if I just did the best I could, I would come out with a medal."

Kocian suffered a season-ending injury two weeks before the state tournament. After a long road back, the senior got to end his wrestling career on his own terms.

"It was just kind of heartwarming. I was just totally down last year. I didn't even want to be here (Omaha). I was just so down," Kocian said. "Being able to come back and get on the mat again is the biggest challenge I've ever faced and I just came back and made it happen."

Bohac and Kocian have been side-by-side through all the ups and downs. Both seniors finished with 146 career wins.

"I've been his practice partner ever since I could walk," Kocian said. "We wrestled together so much and just being able to be on the podium and be in the same atmosphere as him is just incredible."

Van Veldhuizen (32-20) lost to the eventual state champion Aquinas Catholic senior Grady Romshek in the first round of the 106-pound tournament.

The sophomore won his first career match at state, defeating Sumner-Eddyville-Miller sophomore Clayton Scoville 9-4. It was a tied 2-2 after one, but a reversal and a three-point nearfall put Van Veldhuizen ahead 5-2. In the third, he scored a reversal with 18 seconds remaining in regulation.

Van Veldhuizen lost a heartbreaker in the consolation second round, falling to High Plains freshman Levi Russell 5-3 in overtime. Russell led 3-1 with 31 seconds left on a takedown and one escape.

The sophomore took down Russell with two seconds left to force overtime. At the midway point of the extra period, Russell took down Van Veldhuizen for the sudden victory.

"Coming off the mat, he (Van Veldhuizen) was disappointed," Glasshoff said. "You obviously want to win that first one, but I think he saw that he had wrestled a few kids that made it down there and they had won some matches. I think that gave him a little confidence going into Friday."

Van Veldhuizen will be the leader of a young East Butler squad that saw numerous freshmen and sophomores see a lot of mat time.

"We're obviously going to miss the six seniors we're losing. We didn't have any juniors in the room, so we'll have two sophomores coming back and some freshmen," Glasshoff said. "We'll have to look at those freshmen. They build some good mat time this year. They're going to have step up next year and hopefully we can build on a few kids coming in. We'll be young, but I think we have some good experience coming back."