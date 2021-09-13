Late fumble flattens Monarchs against rival Shamrocks

COLUMBUS - In a rivalry often decided by mistakes, Class C-2 No. 3 Aquinas Catholic made the most untimely error of the night and saw hopes for a second straight win over rival Scotus Central Catholic fade into a balmy September night in a 28-21 loss on Friday at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.
The Monarchs had seemingly seized the momentum with a fumble recovery of their own early in the fourth quarter, converted it into a touchdown and took their first lead of the game.
But Scotus answered back on the next drive then pounced on the Aquinas giveaway at the Monarch 37. The Shamrocks had just enough time to run it for six straight plays and find the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
Aquinas completed two passes and had a chance from the Scotus 41 but an interception, the third turnover of the night, sent the Monarchs home, as coach Ron Mimick called it, disappointed but not disheartened.
"A good football team got beat by a good football team today," he said. "They're a top-five C-1 football team, and we went toe-to-toe with them."
Although the fourth-quarter fumble was the most glaring mistake of the night, Scotus made its share of errors as well. It just so happened, the Shamrocks had enough playmakers to overcome those miscues.
Scotus faced a third-and-24 on its first drive of the game but connected on a 57-yard pass to set up the first points of the game. Quarterback Trenton Cielocha found Chance Bailey for a 12-yard scoring strike.
Aquinas answered on the very next drive when Curtis Humlicek rumbled right up the middle of the field for a 33-yard score and tied it 7-7.
It stayed that way until right before halftime. Facing a third-and-18 in Scotus territory, Aquinas went to the air and paid the price with the first turnover, an interception at the Scotus 10.
With just 1:43 until halftime it didn't seem that it was too costly of an error at the time. But Cielocha found Jack Faust up the right sideline for 82 yards on the very next play. The Monarch defense again rose up at the 1 on third-and-goal, and Scotus jumped offside but the Shamrocks decided to go for the touchdown regardless. Facing fourth-and-5 with only five seconds left, Cielocha rolled right then sent a two-handed, underhand heave to Garrett Oakley for a 14-7 halftime lead.
Aquinas stopped a Scotus drive that lasted over seven minutes to start the third quarter then marched 92 yards in 16 plays and tied it on Michael Andel's 12-yard touchdown run.
Scotus fumbled on the very next play after the ensuing kickoff and the Monarchs were in business. However, they too were backed up following a 4-yard loss then a holding call. Christopher Nickolite's 19-yard run and a pass interference call negated those two mistakes. Andel went in from 8 yards out with 7:29 left in the game and Aquinas had its first lead.
Another Scotus playmaker, Oakley, the 6-5 tight end, tied it just over three minutes later when he caught a Cielocha pass and went 55 yards for the score. He broke one tackle crossing to the sideline, broke two more at the boundary and another one at the 12 as he cut back to the middle of the field and went across the goal line.
Aquinas had it back with 4:04 remaining and put together two first downs but fumbled on first-and-10. From there it was time for Scotus' third member of the three-headed monster, Devon Borchers, to make his presence felt. The senior running back covered the final 37 yards in six pays and a minute and 58 seconds.
A pass to John Prochaska for 20 yards then one to Andel for 11 put Aquinas at the Scotus 41. One final heave came up 10 yards short of the goal and was intercepted by Oakley on the final play.
"We had 390 yards rushing, which is pretty darn good. We got stopped one drive. We know what they do, but they executed, too. So give them credit for some stops," Mimick said. "We have to play a little bit cleaner in terms of turnovers. It's not saying we lost because of them, but if they don't have that last fumble it's a tie game."
Nickolite led with 109 yards on 15 carries, Thege had 85 on 11 and Andel 61 on 12. Thege was back under center following an injury to Lucas Sellers that forced him to the sideline for a week. Aquinas defeated Scotus last year in David City when Thege was starting before a quarterback switch.
"We game planned a little bit to run the ball with him because he's a good runner," Mimick said of Thege. "He played well; he played really well."
The defeat makes it four of the last five in which the Shamrocks have triumphed over the Monarchs. But as Mimick pointed out, Aquinas also lost to Scotus in each of its past two championship seasons. The Monarchs have no time to feel sorry for themselves. They go to No. 10 Crofton this week, come home for No. 2 Oakland-Craig on Sept. 24 and travel to No. 1 Fremont Bergan on Oct. 1.
"It's disappointing, which is important because our kids care. Our goal is still to make a run at state," Mimick said. "We'll come back Monday and keep our dobbers up. We'll be disappointed on Saturday, but come back ready to work on Monday. We've got a good group of kids."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.