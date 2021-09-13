Late fumble flattens Monarchs against rival Shamrocks

Another Scotus playmaker, Oakley, the 6-5 tight end, tied it just over three minutes later when he caught a Cielocha pass and went 55 yards for the score. He broke one tackle crossing to the sideline, broke two more at the boundary and another one at the 12 as he cut back to the middle of the field and went across the goal line.

Aquinas had it back with 4:04 remaining and put together two first downs but fumbled on first-and-10. From there it was time for Scotus' third member of the three-headed monster, Devon Borchers, to make his presence felt. The senior running back covered the final 37 yards in six pays and a minute and 58 seconds.

A pass to John Prochaska for 20 yards then one to Andel for 11 put Aquinas at the Scotus 41. One final heave came up 10 yards short of the goal and was intercepted by Oakley on the final play.

"We had 390 yards rushing, which is pretty darn good. We got stopped one drive. We know what they do, but they executed, too. So give them credit for some stops," Mimick said. "We have to play a little bit cleaner in terms of turnovers. It's not saying we lost because of them, but if they don't have that last fumble it's a tie game."