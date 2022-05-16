Late goal, injuries sink Scotus girls

OMAHA – The Shamrocks were about to survive 40 minutes of defensive soccer when, perhaps, that very thought crossed their mind and gave way to a devastating letup. Skutt Catholic sophomore Addison Burt took advantage and made Scotus pay for it.

With the first half clock ticking inside the final minute, Burt took a pass over the top for a counter attack and made a run down the slot toward the Shamrock goal. The Scotus defense kept backing up and gave Burt 10 yards of space from about 30 out and she let it fly. Her rising shot sneaked over the fingertips of Scotus goalkeeper Faith Weber, off the post and to the back netting.

Freshman Presley Douglass added a second in the 49th minute and senior Elizabeth Rosenthal a third at 62 minutes once play resumed after a lightning delay and finalized a 3-0 Skutt Catholic Class B state semifinal win over Scotus Central Catholic on Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

Scotus had just one shot in the game, lost 22-goal scorer Libbie Brezenski to injury, saw defender Shelby Brandenburg go down and resembled the walking wounded once the match reached its conclusion. The loss ends Scotus hopes for a first state title in 20 years. The Shamrocks, and their three Monarchs from Aquinas Catholic in the first year of a co-op between the two schools finish 16-3 and graduate three seniors.

"That was a killer," Scotus coach Kristie Brezenski said of Burt's goal. "We were like, 'Just get to half and we can make another game plan.' But dang it, she got that shot off and it was legit, it was a great shot."

Skutt piled up 17 shots and seven on goal in a first half that saw the Skyhawks possess throughout and mostly force the Shamrocks into a game of keep away. Weber was up to the task for the first six shots, and her defense answered the call each time Skutt created a threat. But with senior Liz Adamy lost to season-ending injury on Wednesday and freshman Becca Kosh not quite 100% all season, the defensive corps was already hanging by a string.

Inexperience and fatigue reared its ugly head when Burt was allowed to carry the ball forward 20 yards and find an open shot from 30 yards out. The Scotus midfield had come forward for a last-minute chance at some offense and was caught upfield. Burt took the pass near midfield and had all kinds of room to dribble into scoring position.

"Experience down here on the field is huge," coach Brezenski said. "We had kids dropping all over. We didn't have Libbie, we didn't have Liz, we didn't have Becca, we didn't have Shelby at the end. We were fighting as much as we could."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

