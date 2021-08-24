Late rally falls short, Blue River splits opener

Blue River softball split a pair at its season opener on Aug. 19 in Genoa.

A six run hole led to an 8-6 defeat to Twin River though the Panthers nearly put together a dramatic late comeback. In the second game the result was never in question. Blue River scored five in the second and cruised to a 12-0 shutout of Schuyler.

Autumn Lindsley pitched both games and picked up a win in the latter. After managing just four hits in the opener, the Panther bats came alive in the second and pounded out 15 hits.

Monday at home, Blue River held a 3-2 lead over North Bend through six innings when the Tigers plated two in the seventh and denied the Panthers a second straight win. They sit at 1-2 with a home game Thursday against Douglas County West.

"It was two walks in the seventh that hurt the most," coach Greg Jahde said. "North Bend brought both in to score for the win. We also left nine runners on base."

Despite those two walks, Lindsley put forth another great effort, striking out eight. Meagan Jahde was 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Cassie Ziemba went 3 for 4 as well.

Both teams plated two in the third. Blue River took the lead with one in the fifth.