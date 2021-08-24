Late rally falls short, Blue River splits opener

Blue River softball split a pair at its season opener on Aug. 19 in Genoa.
A six run hole led to an 8-6 defeat to Twin River though the Panthers nearly put together a dramatic late comeback. In the second game the result was never in question. Blue River scored five in the second and cruised to a 12-0 shutout of Schuyler.
Autumn Lindsley pitched both games and picked up a win in the latter. After managing just four hits in the opener, the Panther bats came alive in the second and pounded out 15 hits.
Monday at home, Blue River held a 3-2 lead over North Bend through six innings when the Tigers plated two in the seventh and denied the Panthers a second straight win. They sit at 1-2 with a home game Thursday against Douglas County West.
"It was two walks in the seventh that hurt the most," coach Greg Jahde said. "North Bend brought both in to score for the win. We also left nine runners on base."
Despite those two walks, Lindsley put forth another great effort, striking out eight. Meagan Jahde was 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Cassie Ziemba went 3 for 4 as well.
Both teams plated two in the third. Blue River took the lead with one in the fifth.
In the season opener, Twin River jumped out to a 6-0 advantage with a two-run first and a four-run second. Blue River answered with two in the third but Twin River got both back in the bottom half. It stayed that way until the Panthers scored four in the sixth and had runners at second and third when the Titans finally collected the last out.
Sierra Rhynalds had two hits, Meagan Jahde had a hit and an RBI and Nicole Martensen had a hit and drove in two.
Blue River took the late momentum from that one and downed Schuyler on an offensive performance in which every member of the lineup had a hit. Rhynalds and Martensen both had three hits.
In the circle, Lindsley struck out five to go with one walk then helped her own cause with the bat on a 2 for 3 day with three RBIs. Blue River scored one in the first, five in the second and six in the third for a mercy-rule victory.