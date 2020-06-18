Lavicky and Rerucha return to diamond

Most local ballplayers will have the summer off after the David City Legion Juniors and Seniors couldn't find a way to make it work this year. But that doesn't mean the community will be without representatives on the diamond.
Michael Rerucha and Keegan Lavicky will be playing for the Lakeview American Legion Bank of the Valley Seniors aiming to make an impact and bring some sense of baseball pride to David City.
Thanks to friendships with a handful of former or current players at rival Columbus Scotus, Rerucha was put in contact with Lakeview Seniors coach Brach Johnson who gladly accepted both onto the roster.
"I didn't know the first thing about them," Johnson admitted. "This is just about baseball. It's not an All-Star team with all these kids from different schools. We were just trying to fill nine spots or have a few extra guys for subbing."
Rerucha and Lavicky bring a familiarity with success to the team. David City won state titles in 2017 and 2018.
That won't be the case in 2020 with the lack of postseason tournaments. Regardless, any coach will gladly welcome a winning attitude.
"I've been presently surprised about both of them," Johnson said.. "Both have pretty good baseball skill and I think they both enjoy playing. It's been really good having them on the team so far. ...When it's time to practice, they're there early. They haven't missed a practice yet. They practice a certain way. Championship-caliber teams practice a certain way. You can tell that."
Despite being new to the team, chemistry hasn't been a problem. Rerucha and Lavicky are familiar with a handful of teammates who have been opponents in various varsity seasons.
"It's almost like they've been playing with us for a while," Johnson said.
Lavicky brings a utility aspect to the roster. He's capable of filling a spot on the mound, in the outfield, on the infield or behind the plate. That last part will be especially helpful for a team that lacks depth at catcher.
"He's pretty adaptable," Johnson said. "He can play in a lot of positions in the infield and outfield. That's been a real plus."
For Lavicky, he'll play wherever he's assigned. Getting back on the field is enough for him.
"It's a little different," Lavicky said. "We started a lot later obviously and arms aren't in good as shape, but it's good to be able to play and get back to a little bit of normalcy.
When David City decided to not have a team, Lavicky wasn't ready to give up on the chance of playing summer baseball. Given the chance to join another team, even one 30 minutes away, he jumped at the opportunity.
"I've known a lot of them from playing in other sports," he said. "It's fun to be on their team for a change."
Lakeview has its first game on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge. Lavicky is hopeful for both himself and the group overall.
"I think we're pretty athletic," he said. "We have some really good athletes. I think it's just going to take time to get back into the rhythm. I think we could have a really solid team."
Rerucha is primarily an outfielder. He will look to add even more talent to an outfield that was strong to begin with.
"We've got a really solid outfielding crew this year," Johnson said. "He just helped bolster that. Whether he plays some in the infield, which I'm sure he will, or he helps us move another guy into the infield or existing players fill a spot, it's just going to give us more depth at every position."
Rerucha recently completed his first year of college and is back for one final season of baseball, fitting under the "Legion Baby" rules. Players who have already graduated but won't turn 19 until Jan. 1 are allowed to play, giving some who've completed a year of college a chance to come back to their home diamond.
It's already been an enjoyable experience through the first couple of weeks of practice.
"It's been a lot of fun," Rerucha said. "The first few days it was kind of just feeling everything out and adjusting to how they do things over here and how it's different from us.
"When it comes down to it, it's all baseball. It's a new group of guys, but it's been fun."
Rerucha is hoping to go out with a bang. Having a shortened season has only added to the motivation.
"There's a lot of motivation to get the most out of the season," he said. "Especially since it's a short season, you want to get the most out of it since it's your last time doing anything organized."
For Rerucha, he laces up the cleats one last time with motivation but also appreciation. He planned to be back and play this summer, his last in organized sports, but that came into question when the pandemic hit.
"There was a time when the whole crisis started that I was like, 'Oh, wow, I'm never going to play another organized sport again.' That really means something. It came to light we were going to have a few games and it really makes you appreciate the little time you have."
With no postseason tournament, Rerucha said Lakeview is just trying to win as many games as possible. Because of the talent on the roster, he believes that will be quite a few.
"Coming into a baseball season and having all three factors of batting, fielding and pitching, when I've been practicing with this team, I see it all," he said. "We have elements of a successful baseball team."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
