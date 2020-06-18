Lavicky and Rerucha return to diamond

"When it comes down to it, it's all baseball. It's a new group of guys, but it's been fun."

Rerucha is hoping to go out with a bang. Having a shortened season has only added to the motivation.

"There's a lot of motivation to get the most out of the season," he said. "Especially since it's a short season, you want to get the most out of it since it's your last time doing anything organized."

For Rerucha, he laces up the cleats one last time with motivation but also appreciation. He planned to be back and play this summer, his last in organized sports, but that came into question when the pandemic hit.

"There was a time when the whole crisis started that I was like, 'Oh, wow, I'm never going to play another organized sport again.' That really means something. It came to light we were going to have a few games and it really makes you appreciate the little time you have."

With no postseason tournament, Rerucha said Lakeview is just trying to win as many games as possible. Because of the talent on the roster, he believes that will be quite a few.