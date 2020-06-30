Lavicky drives in 2 in Reds road win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David City's Krae Lavicky was one of two Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds to drive in multiple runs as the team improved to 4-0 in a 9-1 road win Monday at Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge.

Lavicky started at catcher, played an inning at third then returned behind the plate in the seventh. He helped call a game in which Reds pitching allowed just three hits and the lone run.

Lavicky drove in a run during the three-run third on an infield single then pushed in the final run of the game in a five-run seventh on a ground out to second with the bases loaded.

The Reds started somewhat slowly but had six extra-base hits out of their 11 total hits and blasted their first home run of the game.

First baseman Eli Osten took a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left center for a 1-0 lead in the second. That turned into a 4-0 advantage after three when the Reds used three hits to score three runs. A double, triple then Lavicky's single made it 3-0. He moved over on a bunt then stole third and home for a 5-0 lead.

In the seventh, Owens Wealth Advisors scored five times on five hits and a walk. Lavicky stepped to the plate with the score 8-0 following all five of those hits, one a double. He grounded to second for an out with the bases loaded but sent a runner home from third.