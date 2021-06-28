Lavicky, Kracl lead legion teams to top seeds

Krae Lavicky and Jordan Kracl played key roles for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds and the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors last week, helping both squads earn the top seed in the league tournament.
Lakeview had already clinched the top seed but kept an unbeaten season alive behind a 10-0 win over West Point on June 21 then a 7-2 victory at Battle Creek on June 23.
The Junior Reds defeated West Point 8-6, lost 11-5 at Battle Creek but benefited from Mother Nature for the No. 1 seed.
Both Kracl and Lavicky returned to the mound for the first time in several weeks. Lavicky caught all 14 innings at Battle Creek.
"Jordan was awesome," Bank of the Valley assistant coach Chad Van Cleave said. "... We thought we might have to come in and relieve him after the fifth inning. He was getting around a 60 pitch count then he just kept getting stronger. His sixth and seventh inning were two of his best innings."
Kracl took the mound in West Point and threw all seven innings in his first work on the mound since a slight arm injury warming up earlier in the month. He hadn't pitched since June 1.
Kracl didn't allow a hit until the fourth. He gave up his only two hits and runs that inning but both were unearned because of an error at third.
Prior to the fifth, an error at third allowed a base runner in the first. A hit batter put another on in the second. He set the Battle Creek lineup down in order in the third and the fifth, walked a hitter with two down in the sixth and recorded all three outs 1-2-3 in the seventh. After a two-out single in the fourth, Kracl retired nine of the next 10.
He also helped his own cause at the plate, hitting 1 for 2 with a single, walk and run scored. Kracl reached on a free pass in the first and scored on a RBI ground out by Lavicky. The single came in the second inning.
Van Cleave was also complimentary of Lavicky. The catcher had just played behind the plate for all seven innings of the Juniors contest in the game prior then made it 14 innings at the dish when he caught Kracl for all seven innings of the Seniors' win.
"That was really big for us and shored up our defense," Van Cleave said. "For a guy to go out there in the sun and the heat for seven innings then come back and do it all again says a lot about him as a competitor."
In the five-inning run-rule victory two days earlier, Kracl went 0 for 2 with a run scored. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning and scored on a two-run single by Jason Sjuts to conclude a four-run frame.
Lavicky went 1 for 2 with a single and a run scored. His lone hit of the game came in the fourth as part of a six-run inning. Lavicky scored on a grand slam by Cooper Tessendorf.
Bank of the Valley earned the No. 1 seed and played West Point on June 29. If victorious, Lakeview advances to the semifinals on July 2 with the championship game scheduled for June 3 at Pierce.
Lavicky recorded a pair of two-hit games for the Reds as they split their final two games before the Ralph Bishop League Tournament.
In a 8-6 win against West Point on June 21, Lavicky was 2 for 4 with two RBI singles, one run scored and two stolen bases. He had an RBI single in the first inning and came around to score on a Logan Salak single as part of a three-run frame.
In the fourth, Lavicky drove in another run on a single to right. He stole second and third base but was left stranded.
On the mound, Lavicky tossed two innings in relief, allowing two earned runs on three walks.
Lavicky repeated the same hitting performance against Battle Creek in an 11-5 loss. He went 2 for 4 with a single, double, two RBIs and a run scored.
He hit a RBI double and scored in the first inning, singled in the third and reached on an error in the seventh.
The Reds earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament when Arlington's game against Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells was canceled due to rain. If Arlington had won that game, there would've been a three-way tie for first place that pushed Lakeview down to third on tiebreakers.
OWA played WPDH on Monday. The semifinals were Thursday at 7 p.m. and the final is Saturday in Pierce at 5 p.m.
