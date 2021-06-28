Lavicky, Kracl lead legion teams to top seeds

Prior to the fifth, an error at third allowed a base runner in the first. A hit batter put another on in the second. He set the Battle Creek lineup down in order in the third and the fifth, walked a hitter with two down in the sixth and recorded all three outs 1-2-3 in the seventh. After a two-out single in the fourth, Kracl retired nine of the next 10.

He also helped his own cause at the plate, hitting 1 for 2 with a single, walk and run scored. Kracl reached on a free pass in the first and scored on a RBI ground out by Lavicky. The single came in the second inning.

Van Cleave was also complimentary of Lavicky. The catcher had just played behind the plate for all seven innings of the Juniors contest in the game prior then made it 14 innings at the dish when he caught Kracl for all seven innings of the Seniors' win.

"That was really big for us and shored up our defense," Van Cleave said. "For a guy to go out there in the sun and the heat for seven innings then come back and do it all again says a lot about him as a competitor."

In the five-inning run-rule victory two days earlier, Kracl went 0 for 2 with a run scored. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning and scored on a two-run single by Jason Sjuts to conclude a four-run frame.