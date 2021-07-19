Lavicky, Kracl look forward to Area Tournament after Reds loss

Krae Lavicky and the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds were eliminated from the B5 Area Tournament in a 12-9 final July 12 by host Albion. That ends Lavicky's hopes for playing in the state tournament this summer with his Reds teammates but doesn't end his state hopes overall.
Lavicky, of Aquinas Catholic, and Jordan Kracl, a David City grad, take the field on Saturday in Wayne as part of the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors as the No. 1 seed. The tournament features host Wayne, O'Neill, Pierce and Stanton.
The tournament begins Friday, but Lakeview will have a bye as the top seed.
Kracl and the Seniors haven't played since a 5-4 win over Albion on July 5.
Lavicky and the Juniors saw the season come to an end in the semifinals of the Area Tournament during a back-and-forth affair with Albion. The two teams were tied 8-8 after OWA scored two in the top of the sixth. Albion answered with four and shut down the final Reds rally in the seventh with one run in, a runner at second and the tying run left in the on-deck circle.
Albion pounded out six extra-base hits and scored six of its 12 runs on doubles and triples. OWA had leads of 2-0 and 4-3 early but trailed after a four-run Albion third made it 7-4.
Two runs in the top of the fourth cut the deficit to one. Two more in the sixth tied it. Brenden Sloup had three hits for the Reds and drove in three runs.
Lavicky was 1-4 with a single and a run scored. He bunted two runners over in the first, popped up to the catcher in the third, singled, advanced on an error and a grounder then scored on a single in the fourth, bounced out to the pitcher in the sixth and struck out looking in the seventh.
OWA ended the season 11-10 and one win short of playing Pierce for the right to face Albion again in the tournament final. Instead, Pierce came out of the loser's bracket and defeated Albion twice to earn a spot in the state tournament.
OWA defeated St. Paul 9-3 in the first round, lost to Pierce 5-1 then stayed alive with an 8-0 shutout of Plainview before the loss to Albion.
In the tournament at the plate, Lavicky was 5 for 12 with three runs scored, two driven in, a triple, two walks and two stolen bases. On the mound he tossed 4 and 2/3 without allowing any earned runs, gave up two hits, walked two and struck out four.