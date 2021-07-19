Lavicky, Kracl look forward to Area Tournament after Reds loss

Krae Lavicky and the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds were eliminated from the B5 Area Tournament in a 12-9 final July 12 by host Albion. That ends Lavicky's hopes for playing in the state tournament this summer with his Reds teammates but doesn't end his state hopes overall.

Lavicky, of Aquinas Catholic, and Jordan Kracl, a David City grad, take the field on Saturday in Wayne as part of the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors as the No. 1 seed. The tournament features host Wayne, O'Neill, Pierce and Stanton.

The tournament begins Friday, but Lakeview will have a bye as the top seed.

Kracl and the Seniors haven't played since a 5-4 win over Albion on July 5.

Lavicky and the Juniors saw the season come to an end in the semifinals of the Area Tournament during a back-and-forth affair with Albion. The two teams were tied 8-8 after OWA scored two in the top of the sixth. Albion answered with four and shut down the final Reds rally in the seventh with one run in, a runner at second and the tying run left in the on-deck circle.

Albion pounded out six extra-base hits and scored six of its 12 runs on doubles and triples. OWA had leads of 2-0 and 4-3 early but trailed after a four-run Albion third made it 7-4.