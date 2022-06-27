Lavicky, Kracl pitch and hit Lakeview to a perfect week

Krae Lavicky and Jordan Kracl pitched twice and came through at the plate several times for a Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors team that won five times last week and advanced in the league tournament.

Lavicky earned his longest outing in relief on Sunday as part of 4 and 1/3 innings of work that proved to be crucial in what was a 1-0 contest when he entered the game. He kept Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge off the scoreboard and got three more runs from his offense for a 4-0 victory.

The win moved Bank of the Valley into the league quarterfinals Tuesday against Oakland-Craig.

At the plate, Lavicky went 2 for 2 with two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Kracl was 1 for 2 with a single, walk and run scored. Other results included an 18-0 drubbing of Stanton, 6-4 win at Arlington, 9-1 victory against Ponca and 16-2 blowout over West Point.

Lavicky, Kracl and Platte Center were a perfect 14-0 ahead of Tuesday's home tournament game.

"Defensively, we gave up only five hits and we were good tonight," coach Travis Tessendorf said following the tournament win. "(Starting pitcher) Kolby (Blaser) did a nice job. We threw Krae tonight, who doesn't pitch a whole lot, but he did what we wanted him to do, nice job and kept them off balance."

In Thursday's win at West Point, Kracl started on the mound and pitched 1 and 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and one walk. The David City grad had an RBI single as part of a six-run fourth. Lavicky walked and scored in the same inning as Platte Center tied its largest margin of the year.

A home win over Ponca on June 22 included a hit and a run for the duo in a six-run fifth inning. Kracl walked and scored while Lavicky roped an RBI single to left center and stole second.

Kracl pitched 2 and 2/3 innings on June 21 in relief against Arlington as part of the team's closest victory of the season thus far. On 41 pitches, he allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

At the plate, Kracl reached base twice. He walked and scored in the third and was hit by a pitch in the seventh. Lavicky recorded a two-hit game with two singles, a walk and one run scored.

Lakeview began the week with an 18-0 win over Stanton on June 20. Lavicky pitched a scoreless third inning with one hit, one walk and a pair of strikeouts. Kracl drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk while Lavicky reached base safely in all three plate appearances.

He was on after a passed ball in the first then was aboard twice in the 10-run third. Lavicky doubled home a run and scored on a passed ball, then, later in the inning, found his way on base again after an error at third.

Platte Center pushed six across in the first inning of the win over Stanton and put the 15-run margin after four innings rule into effect. It was a 4-0 lead at Arlington when the hosts cut it in half in the bottom of the third on a pair of one-out walks that came around to score on a double and an error at third.

Sam Kwapnioski's home run to right earned one of those runs back in the fourth but Arlington plated two more in the fifth after a one-out single and hit batter came home following stolen bases, a passed ball and a two-RBI single up the middle. Eli Osten's two-out RBI single in the sixth added an insurance run. Bank of the Valley pitching retired five of the final six hitters in order in the final two innings. The defense also cut down a runner trying to score from second on a bunt back to the mound.

Platte Center led the win over Ponca 3-1 through four before scoring six in the fifth. The next night at West Point, the lineup scored multiple runs in every inning but the second and continually built on a 3-2 lead through two innings.

Bank of the Valley was fourth in the Bishop League Tournament last season following losses in the semifinals and the third-place game. A win Tuesday set up a matchup with either West Point or Pender in Columbus at 7 p.m. The tournament championship is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and third place game at 2:30 p.m., both in West Point.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.