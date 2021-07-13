Lavicky, Reds battle through loser's bracket

Krae Lavicky hit and pitched the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds to a critical win in the Area Tournament on Sunday in Albion during an 8-0 shutout of Plainview.
Lavicky and OWA opened the tournament with a 9-3 win over St. Paul on Friday, lost to Pierce 5-1 on Saturday then stayed alive Sunday thanks to two hits at the plate and five outs on the mound by Lavicky.
The catcher from Aquinas Catholic was 2 for 3 in Sunday's elimination game with a triple, run and RBI to go with 1 and 2/3 innings of pitching in which he gave up just one hit, walked two and struck out two more.
OWA returned to the diamond Monday night in Albion to face the hosts. The Reds needed a win to stay alive and force an elimination game against the winner of Pierce and Wayne. Check online and in next week's edition of the Banner-Press for scores and results.
"The games we dropped during the season, and on Saturday, it was giving free passes, walks, hitting a batter and some untimely errors," coach Mike Sloup said. "We definitely gave those opportunities away. ...We've got to play cleaner ball."
The weekend started with Lavicky going 2 for 3 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in the 9-3 win over St. Paul. He also came on in relief in the fifth with a 5-0 lead and gave up three runs but none were earned. OWA made two errors in the inning.
An error at second in the first at-bat came around to score following a single, a sac bunt then an error at third. That error also came in later on a wild pitch.
His final line was three innings, one hit, three unearned runs, no walks and a strikeout.
Lavicky singled, stole second and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 in the first. After a flyout in the second, he walked in the fourth then singled, drove in a run for a 6-0 lead and scored for an 8-0 advantage in the sixth.
Pierce led 5-0 before OWA found any offense in the sixth inning on Saturday. Though Pierce had just two hits, the combination of nine walks, three errors and a hit batter were too much to overcome. Lavicky was 0 for 2 with a walk.
He helped the Reds remain alive Sunday on a 2 for 3 day and 1 and 2/3 innings of work. Lavicky tripled in the first but was stranded 90 feet away. He singled, stole a base and scored on a double for a 4-0 lead in the fourth. He grounded out to third in the fourth but drove in a runner from third to make it 7-0.
On the mound, he took the ball with one on and one down in the second, hit the next batter and walked the bases full but wiggled out of the jam on a strikeout and a grounder to third. He hit another batter and gave up a two-out hit in the third but also struck out two and stranded two more.
Regardless of OWA's result on Monday, Lavicky will keep his baseball season alive as a member of the Lakeview Seniors. Lakeview begins its Area Tournament in Wayne on July 23.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.