Lavicky, Reds battle through loser's bracket

An error at second in the first at-bat came around to score following a single, a sac bunt then an error at third. That error also came in later on a wild pitch.

His final line was three innings, one hit, three unearned runs, no walks and a strikeout.

Lavicky singled, stole second and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 in the first. After a flyout in the second, he walked in the fourth then singled, drove in a run for a 6-0 lead and scored for an 8-0 advantage in the sixth.

Pierce led 5-0 before OWA found any offense in the sixth inning on Saturday. Though Pierce had just two hits, the combination of nine walks, three errors and a hit batter were too much to overcome. Lavicky was 0 for 2 with a walk.

He helped the Reds remain alive Sunday on a 2 for 3 day and 1 and 2/3 innings of work. Lavicky tripled in the first but was stranded 90 feet away. He singled, stole a base and scored on a double for a 4-0 lead in the fourth. He grounded out to third in the fourth but drove in a runner from third to make it 7-0.