Lavicky scores three runs, OWA third in league tourney

After the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds fell short in the semifinals of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament, they bounced back on Saturday afternoon with a 9-0 victory against Hartington to claim third place.

Aquinas Catholic's Krae Lavicky was 1 for 2 with a double, RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. He reached in all three plate appearances.

On the mound, OWA had a complete-game shutout from Landon Ternus. He limited Hartington to just one hit and four walks as he struck out 11 hitters.

The Reds scored three runs in the first, third and fourth innings. In the first, Carson Hoefer hit a RBI single scoring Turner Halverson. Lavicky was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat. Hoefer and Lavicky both came around to score on a double by Ternus.

Lavicky led off the third and landed at second after an error on the infield. He stole third then scored on a RBI single by Brenden Sloup to make it 4-0.

OWA scored two more runs in the frame on two-run ground out by Blake Anderson.

In the fourth, following Halverson's second triple of the game, Lavicky hit a RBI double to left to make it 7-0. He stole third for the second time and scored on a RBI single by Kurt Schneider.