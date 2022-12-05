Laylani Kasik, Sidnee Busch make history earning medals at O'Neill Invite

David City girls wrestling competed in its first-ever meet Saturday at the O'Neill Invite. The Scouts ended the meet with two medalists and eight wins.

Laylani Kasik earned a bronze medal, winning four of five matches. Sidnee Busch claimed fourth going 3-2 on the day. Jazmine Palencia finished the meet going 1-2.

Also competing on Saturday for the Scouts was Cadence Smaus, Izzy Wagner, Savannah Gregory and Grace Eickmeier. All four wrestlers went 0-2.

"It was an incredible experience. They were all nervous, rightfully so. First competition, first matches in all reality. I told them over and over give me your best effort, go out and compete and we'll continue to grow," David City head coach Chad Lindsley said. "They went out there and gave it everything they could. That was awesome to watch. The highs and lows, the character they exhibited on the mat. Couldn't have been more proud of those young ladies."

Lindsley's main goal for the team was to compete. He said he wasn't focused on the wins or losses.

"This was brand new for everyone and we wanted them to go compete at their highest level and wherever the chips they fall. That was what I kept preaching to them," Lindsley said. "Control what you can control. Go out there, do everything and if we're going to lose, let's lose going down our way giving it all we have. If we win, let's go out and win our way giving it everything we have."

Kasik dropped her first match of the day against Pierce's Katelyn Gubbels. The sophomore was pinned by 1 minute, 26 seconds. After the defeat, Kasik reeled off four consecutive wins through the consolation bracket en route to the bronze medal.

She defeated Eickmeier by a 12-3 major decision, pinned Battle Creek's Carrington Uhlir at 2:46 and defeated Todd County's Amaya Martinez by a 9-5 decision thanks to four takedowns and one escape.

In the 170-pound third place match, Kasik avenged her defeat to Gubbels winning by a 4-1 decision. In the first period, she took down Gubbels at 38 seconds. An escape by Gubbels cut the deficit to 2-1 after one period.

Kasik recorded two more points in the second period on a reversal at 1:27. She would maintain the lead until the time ran out.

"She (Kasik) did really well. She was very strong and such a great defensive wrestler. She's learning how to score in those positions. I thought it was really good for her ... she took that loss early," Lindsley said. "She was real frustrated about it, but to be able to come back and get that revenge in that third place match kind of shows I can face adversity and get over the hump on that."

Busch earned the first win in David City girls wrestling history defeating Pierce's Candance Miller by fall at 3:14. The senior advanced to the semifinals after a pin of 31 seconds of West Holt's Maria Gallardo Mora.

Pierce's Claudia Riggert bested Busch in the semis with a pin at 1:39. In the 155-pound third place match, Busch lost to Crofton/Bloomfield's Jaisie Janssen by fall.

"Sidnee's (Busch) very passionate. Sometimes she gets in her own head and gets a little nervous. Laylani (Kasik) is a little bit more even-keel and Sidnee gets a little bit more nervous," Lindsley said. "We kept talking throughout the matches of what to do. If we're going to hit something, hit it hard and fast."

Palencia won one match on the day pinning Todd County's Jaylynn Marshall at 41 seconds. She was pinned in her other two matches against Ralston's Dylen Ritchey and Neligh-Oakdale's Grace Longsdorf.

David City will be back in action Saturday at the Wood River Girls Invite. Lindsley said the wrestlers will understand the physicality of the sport, something that he said is hard to emulate in practice.

"They're going to grow so much more knowing that they can go through this and come out the backside of it. I can push myself to limits that maybe I haven't been able to push myself before," he said. "It's not nice and easy. Learning how to be physical and the speed of it and how much in shape you got to be. I think now seeing it's going to start clicking. I think practices will change. They'll have all the film too. That's going to help."