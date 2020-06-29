Lee-Smith and Samek represent Butler County in torch run

"It was fun and I was glad I got to do it for our county," she said. "I like running, so it was something to do in the summer during the quarantine."

Samek is looking for more success after doing well in her last few appearances. She normally competes in many track meets throughout the summer, but is limited to just the State Games in 2020 after the virus canceled most other events.

Samek will be running in the 100 and 400-meter dashes and competing in the long jump.

"I'm just going to do my best and try to get some medals," Samek said. "I'm doing all the same events. It's something fun to do."

Samek said it's the high level of competitors that gets her excited to keep competing in the event each year.

"It's good competition," she said. "And, I get to get my energy out. I have a lot of energy and I just like competing."