Lottery open for deer hunting along Platte River

Hunters may enter a lottery to gain deer hunting access to Platte River Recreation Access lands in the central Platte River Valley, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Forty-seven hunters will be chosen from a random drawing in early September and allowed to hunt deer on designated PRRA lands Nov. 16-21, 2021.
Applications, limited to one per person, will be accepted by mail or drop box at the Game and Parks service center in Kearney through 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Hunters can apply to hunt three areas but will receive permission on only one area if drawn. Two hunters may submit a buddy application to ensure they both are on the same area if drawn. Lottery winners will be notified by Sept. 20. Hunters are required to obtain the appropriate deer permit and habitat stamp in order to hunt.
PRRA lands are closed to all access from Oct. 9 to Nov. 15. More information and a map showing the available areas can be obtained at platteaccess.org, by calling 308-865-5338 or emailing ngpc.platteaccess@nebraska.gov.
PRRA lands are lands purchased by the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program for the restoration and maintenance of habitat for whooping cranes, least terns and piping plovers in the central Platte River Valley. The PRRA program allows limited access to these properties when access will not disturb these species.
More information on the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program can be found at platteriverprogram.org/good-neighbors.
Boating improvements coming to Lake McConaughy
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin a nearly $3.5 million boating access improvement project Aug. 16 at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area.
To accommodate construction, the Martin Bay Bayside Boat Ramp and Beach Area No. 3 temporarily will be closed to the public until early 2022. Boaters in that area will be able to access Lake McConaughy from the Martin Bay Low Water Boat Ramp, which will open to the public at the same time of the temporary closure.
While reservations for campsites in Beach Area No. 3 will be closed, beginning Aug. 16, 40 campsites have been added to other beach areas to continue providing overnight beach camping opportunities for guests. Construction also will take place at the Cedar View Bayside Boat Ramp, which was taken out of service in early August due to low water levels.
Additionally, the Martin Bay Campground temporarily will close to the public beginning Sept. 8, to accommodate the project.
The project will improve boating accessibility and create one of Nebraska’s first motorized water trail systems at the state’s largest reservoir. It is being constructed by Myers Construction Inc. of Broken Bow, and designed by Felzburg, Holt & Ullegiv, with offices in Nebraska and Colorado.
A motorized water trail is a marked route on navigable waters for recreational use. Improved boating access sites, once completed at opposite ends of the reservoir, will be the first element of the motorized water trail and will continue to promote the western Nebraska recreation area and reservoir as a prime travel destination for boaters from around the Midwest.
Both projects are expected to be completed by summer 2022, and the areas will be closed to the public during that time. Originally slated to begin in late 2020 and early 2021, the project was delayed due to high water levels.
Should access resume earlier, Game and Parks will provide notice at OutdoorNebraska.org and through the media.
Additional closures will be announced for the Martin Bay area in September, when construction begins on a nearly $3 million expansion and improvement of the Martin Bay Entrance, which proposes to build two new entrance kiosks, expanded stacking lanes and related utilities. That project currently is out for bid and will begin later this fall.
The improvement projects are being funded with a combination of the Game and Parks’ Capital Maintenance Fund and park user fee revenue, in partnership with matching federal funds provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sportfish Restoration Fund and the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreation Trails Program along with the State Recreation Road Fund.
It is the latest in the continuation of Game and Parks’ Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan, a 20-year outline of enhancements developed in concert with local stakeholders. Since its inception in 2016, nearly $6 million has been invested in repairs and developments at the reservoir and recreation area, funded largely by the Commission’s Capital Maintenance Fund, park revenues, the Nebraska Department of Transportation Recreational Road Program and Keith County Visitors Committee tourism grants.