Lottery open for deer hunting along Platte River

While reservations for campsites in Beach Area No. 3 will be closed, beginning Aug. 16, 40 campsites have been added to other beach areas to continue providing overnight beach camping opportunities for guests. Construction also will take place at the Cedar View Bayside Boat Ramp, which was taken out of service in early August due to low water levels.

Additionally, the Martin Bay Campground temporarily will close to the public beginning Sept. 8, to accommodate the project.

The project will improve boating accessibility and create one of Nebraska’s first motorized water trail systems at the state’s largest reservoir. It is being constructed by Myers Construction Inc. of Broken Bow, and designed by Felzburg, Holt & Ullegiv, with offices in Nebraska and Colorado.

A motorized water trail is a marked route on navigable waters for recreational use. Improved boating access sites, once completed at opposite ends of the reservoir, will be the first element of the motorized water trail and will continue to promote the western Nebraska recreation area and reservoir as a prime travel destination for boaters from around the Midwest.