Luke Polivka beats former team, adjusts to life at David City

David City squared off against its Butler County rivals Thursday at Aquinas Catholic.

The Scouts went 1-1, defeating East Butler 34-15 and falling to the Monarchs 52-21. Hayden Schmit, Kendall Schindler, Keaton Kloke and Barrett Andel recorded two wins each.

"There were some ups and downs. I think it was kind of a mixed bag," David City head coach Tahner Thiem said. "Some guys performed pretty well, but some guys were a little bit of a disappointment. We wrestled two good teams with East Butler and Aquinas. Both top-notch quality teams."

Luke Polivka squared off against his former team for the first time since transferring to David City from East Butler. The junior defeated Reid Glasshoff by a 9-1 major decision on four takedowns and one escape. The night ended with a 4-0 defeat to Aquinas' Jakob Kavan.

"Two pretty good matches I'll say," Polivka said. "Pretty good competition against them two kids."

After Saturday's Cross County Invite, the junior is 9-7 this season. Polivka has earned one bronze and two fourth-place medals in three meets. He said he started the season rough, but he feels he's turning a corner.

"He (Polivka) had a rough start a little bit, but I think here in time ... the longer we're able to coach him, I think the better he'll get," Thiem said. "We got some stuff we got to clean up with Luke."

Schmit recorded the biggest win Thursday, defeating Monarch's senior and previously undefeated 106-pound wrestler Grady Romshek by an 11-5 decision.

The freshman recorded a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, two reversals and a takedown in the victory.

In the East Butler dual, Schmit pinned Trenton Van Veldhuizen at 1 minute, 52 seconds.

Schindler defeated East Butler's Kale Glasshoff 7-0 on a three-point nearfall, a reversal and a takedown. He then pinned Aquinas' Symon Kastl at 1:05.

Kloke earned a pair of falls, taking down East Butler's Tristan Kocian in 36 seconds and Aquinas' Trent Mefford at 3:28. After taking home bronze Saturday, the junior improved to 16-4.

"He's (Kloke) having a great year," Thiem said. "I would say we didn't see the best Keaton Kloke (tonight), but he still did what he needed to do to get the job done."

Andel made quick work of East Butler's Dylan Klement, pinning the freshman in 57 seconds. The senior then pinned Aquinas' Brady Junck at 2:23.

The Scouts earned a 19-point win over the Tigers on pins from Schmit, Kloke, Andel and Chase Krafka, Polivka's major decision and wins by decision from Schindler and Daren Vodicka.

Vodicka defeated Blaine Orta 10-4 on three two-point nearfalls, one takedown and one reversal. The freshman placed fifth at Cross County on Saturday, putting his record at 13-13.

"Daren (Vodicka) just has a lot of heart and a lot of fight," Thiem said. "I think he'll be a pretty darn good wrestler in a few years coming up."

David City tallied four wins against the Monarchs. Schindler, Kloke and Andel recorded falls and Schmit earned a win via decision. Aquinas secured four falls, one major decision and two wins by decision. It won three matches via forfeit.

The Scouts' record was 1-2 before Tuesday's dual at Wahoo. On Friday, they'll host their home meet.

Cross County Invite

The Scouts placed seventh at Saturday's Bob Orsborn Classic at Cross County. Schmit captured a silver medal for the highest placement on the team.

Kloke and Andel secured bronze medals, Polivka finished in fourth, Brayden Johnson and Vodicka placed fifth and Garrett Small and Mason Prothman ended the day in sixth.

Schmit (20-4) went 3-1 on Saturday, pinning Central City's Dalton Lovejoy and St. Paul's Layne Baker at 2:16 and 1:50, respectively.

In the 106 semifinals, the freshman handed Cross County/Osceola's Devin Nuttelman his second defeat of the season winning 4-0. Zaiyahn Ornelas of Wilber-Clatonia claimed gold with a 16-1 tech fall of Schmit in the final.

Kloke won three of his four matches, earning a 17-2 tech fall against Norfolk Catholic's Blaise Kann and a fall at 3:42 versus Doniphan-Trumbull's Zachary Baker. He lost to Connor Rempe of South Central Unified by pin and he took home bronze via a medical forfeit.

Andel (21-6) won his first three matches of the day, pinning Lincoln Lutheran's Isaac Schleicher and Nebraska Christian's Cal Seip in under 1 minute.

In the semifinals, Logan View's Gavin Ruwe defeated Andel 7-4 but the senior bounced back for third on a 1:18 fall versus Central City's Conner Erickson.

Polivka placed fourth splitting his four matches. He opened the day with two falls, one at 3:50 against Clarkson/Leigh's Dylan Higby and another at 2:23 versus Amherst's Ian Hughes.

The junior suffered a 13-2 defeat in the semifinals against Central City's Brandon Fye and he was pinned by Logan View's Chance Foust in the 138 third-place match.

Johnson (17-7) went 3-1, earning a first-round pin of teammate Max Jasper at 1:35 and two wins in the consolation bracket. He pinned Nebraska Christian's Jonah Green in 31 seconds and Amherst's Trevor Schroeder at 4:34 in the 132 fifth-place match.

Vodicka earned both wins in the consolation bracket, a 15-0 tech fall against Fremont Bergan's Zain Ericksen and a fall against teammate Mason Prothman in the 145 fifth-place match.

Prothman (12-8) recorded a consolation bracket pin of Central City's Corbin Kyes for his lone win of the day. Small (10-8) recorded three falls, beating Friend's Mason Semler at 1:53 and Nebraska Christian's Prisca Mbutshitshi in 2:01.

Small defeated Logan View's Owen Meyer at 2:20 before falling to Clarkson/Leigh's Jacob Koehn in the 152 fifth-place match.

Scout girls at Superior

Laylani Kasik captured her first gold medal, winning four matches at Friday's Superior Invite.

Kasik (17-6) pinned Franklin's Emma Jackson in 12 seconds, Conestoga's Gabrielle Landon in 3 minutes and Fillmore Central's Cierra Cruz in 1:26. She earned one win via medical forfeit.

Jazmine Palencia and Sidnee Busch collected a silver medal. Palencia (7-9) wrestled Franklin's Sierra Bloos three times, winning once by fall at 4:16. Busch (11-12) split her two matches, beating Fillmore Central's Addison Wolf 5-1 on two takedowns and one escape.

Grace Eickmeier claimed bronze at 170 and Cadence Smaus (4-9) split her four matches for fourth. Smaus defeated Thayer Central's Kinley Casey 6-0 on a two-point nearfall and two takedowns.

After a semifinal defeat, Smaus advanced on a 26-second pin of Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jerzie Ord. Casey avenged her earlier defeat with an 8-2 victory in the bronze medal match.

Savannah Gregory and Cally Schmid placed fifth with Schmid (9-10) earning a 1:35 fall against Fillmore Central's Cierra Cruz.